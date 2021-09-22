CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden Faces a Long Fall With Chill Winds

By 5 min read
creators.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Summer's light fades into fall now. Cicadas are singing, but they won't be for long. Zinnias and cosmos show colors past the autumnal equinox, but black-eyed Susans have only their black eyes left. We think nothing can surprise us anymore. But a popular president who suddenly "falls" to...

www.creators.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump reveals the one thing that would stop him from running again in 2024

Former President Donald Trump discussed the potential of a 2024 bid for a second term in the White House, telling a right-wing network one factor that would deter him for runningSpeaking with Real America’s Voice on Friday evening, Mr Trump suggested that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could halt his plans to retake the presidency.Mr Trump has not said specifically that he will run in 2024, but has indicated a clear interest in returning to the White House. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that the former president has even flirted with conspiracies claiming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
MarketWatch

Biden to meet with Sens. Manchin, Sinema as Democrats aim to trim $3.5 trillion bill: report

President Joe Biden is expected to meet Tuesday with two key Democratic senators as the party works to narrow Biden's $3.5 trillion legislative package, the Associated Press reports. The AP said Biden is expected to meet separately with Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- two centrists who have balked at the package's price tag. Manchin has previously proposed spending of as much as $1.5 trillion. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats Monday that passage of a separate infrastructure bill can't wait for the larger package since it's not yet ready, according to NBC News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden team ripped as 'economically illiterate' for claim Build Back Better 'costs zero dollars'

Analysts and lawmakers called President Joe Biden out for tweeting that his Build Back Better plan "costs zero dollars," with even one supporter calling the claim false. Republicans have ripped Build Back Better, a $3.5-trillion reconciliation package, as a massive bill that "ultimately provides benefits to wealthy liberal elites at the expense of working-class families." Moderate Democrats like Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., have also raised concerns about the reconciliation package, the latter noting the bill lacks cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republican#Congress#The United Nations#The Washington Monument#Capitol#Medicare#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#Treasury#House#Fx#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#The Supreme Court#Jamiestiehm Com#Creators Syndicate#Pixabay
creators.com

Nancy the Fifth Faces Her Agincourt

WASHINGTON — The House is a mess, a visitor might say, with a government shutdown looming at midnight Friday and two Democratic bills worth trillions in infrastructure up in the air. It's a monumental moment in time. Senate Republicans are also seriously threatening the first Treasury default on the nation's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

Biden receives coronavirus booster shot on camera

WASHINGTON - Sitting before a bank of cameras in an auditorium at the White House complex, President Joe Biden received a booster shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Monday, a step that the U.S. government has authorized for many Americans. The president was adhering to new recommendations issued last week from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Why are moderate Democrats okay with killing Biden’s legislative agenda?

It’s crunchtime for President Biden’s legislative agenda, and yet there’s so much that remains unknown. We don’t know how many Republicans will vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We don’t know how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will steer that bill and the $3.5 trillion social spending package across the finish line. And most important, we don’t really know why moderate Democrats remain open to tanking the whole thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy