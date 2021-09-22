Biden Faces a Long Fall With Chill Winds

WASHINGTON — Summer's light fades into fall now. Cicadas are singing, but they won't be for long. Zinnias and cosmos show colors past the autumnal equinox, but black-eyed Susans have only their black eyes left. We think nothing can surprise us anymore. But a popular president who suddenly "falls" to...
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
Americans in the survey also expressed growing distrust for several authority figures over the virus as the pandemic has dragged on into a second year, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state governments.
Former President Donald Trump discussed the potential of a 2024 bid for a second term in the White House, telling a right-wing network one factor that would deter him for runningSpeaking with Real America’s Voice on Friday evening, Mr Trump suggested that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could halt his plans to retake the presidency.Mr Trump has not said specifically that he will run in 2024, but has indicated a clear interest in returning to the White House. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that the former president has even flirted with conspiracies claiming...
President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda.
Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress.
So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections.
By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
President Joe Biden is expected to meet Tuesday with two key Democratic senators as the party works to narrow Biden's $3.5 trillion legislative package, the Associated Press reports. The AP said Biden is expected to meet separately with Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- two centrists who have balked at the package's price tag. Manchin has previously proposed spending of as much as $1.5 trillion. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats Monday that passage of a separate infrastructure bill can't wait for the larger package since it's not yet ready, according to NBC News.
Analysts and lawmakers called President Joe Biden out for tweeting that his Build Back Better plan "costs zero dollars," with even one supporter calling the claim false. Republicans have ripped Build Back Better, a $3.5-trillion reconciliation package, as a massive bill that "ultimately provides benefits to wealthy liberal elites at the expense of working-class families." Moderate Democrats like Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., have also raised concerns about the reconciliation package, the latter noting the bill lacks cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.
Democrats face several battles this week that will shape the Biden presidency and the US economy. The party aims to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, an even larger families plan, and measures to tax the wealthy. Congress also faces deadlines to avoid a government shutdown and a debt-default recession.
WASHINGTON — The House is a mess, a visitor might say, with a government shutdown looming at midnight Friday and two Democratic bills worth trillions in infrastructure up in the air. It's a monumental moment in time. Senate Republicans are also seriously threatening the first Treasury default on the nation's...
WASHINGTON - Sitting before a bank of cameras in an auditorium at the White House complex, President Joe Biden received a booster shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Monday, a step that the U.S. government has authorized for many Americans. The president was adhering to new recommendations issued last week from...
The former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt addressed the Arizona audit in an appearance on CNN. He said it was a ploy to undermine the results, not a genuine attempt to prove or disprove fraud. Stirewalt has said Fox fired him for calling Arizona for Joe Biden on election night.
WASHINGTON (SBG) - A recent Gallup poll showed 53% disapprove of President Joe Biden's performance, another hurdle for the administration as it deals with a number of crises and looks to pass the bipartisan bill and reconciliation bill. “It could be a massive failure," said political insider Armstrong Williams to...
It’s crunchtime for President Biden’s legislative agenda, and yet there’s so much that remains unknown. We don’t know how many Republicans will vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We don’t know how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will steer that bill and the $3.5 trillion social spending package across the finish line. And most important, we don’t really know why moderate Democrats remain open to tanking the whole thing.
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, called the Border Patrol “egregious and white supremacist.” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said it was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”. The pair spent years targeting similar criticism at former President Donald Trump for his handling of the border. But this...
Comments / 0