Life expectancy in 2020 was cut short the most since the Second World War in western Europe and the breakup of the Soviet Union in eastern Europe because of the Covid-19 pandemic.The pandemic’s impact on life expectancy, one of the most widely used metrics to assess population health, was assessed by a study published on Monday in the International Journal of Epidemiology.The study was conducted by the Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science.Women from 15 countries and men from 10 ended up with a lower life expectancy at birth in 2020 compared to 2015, revealed the study.The biggest...

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO