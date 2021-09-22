CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When do we press the panic button on the Cleveland Browns defense?

Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of the Cover 2 podcast, hosts Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar take a look at the issues facing the defense for the Browns. Is it a scheme problem? Does the rebuilt defense need time to gel? They have some thoughts. Browns vs. Bears: 'I'm meant for this,'...

www.the-daily-record.com

The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: As Justin Fields makes his 1st start for the Chicago Bears, a look at the ‘roller-coaster journey’ of a rookie QB from 3 perspectives

Rookies from the deepest draft for quarterbacks in some time are off to a rocky start. Five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round in April, only the third time in league history that has happened, and the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields will become the fourth from that group to start when he takes over for the injured Andy Dalton on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy ...
NFL
FanSided

3 Reasons Cleveland Browns shouldn’t panic after week 1 loss

The Cleveland Browns didn’t want to lose their Week 1 game, but there are plenty of good things that happened. Don’t panic just yet. We all knew the Cleveland Browns had an extremely tough matchup in week one vs. the defending AFC champions. And although a loss is never easy...
NFL
fox4kc.com

‘It was insane’: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid credit crowd for role in win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs give credit where credit is due. Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes both said it wasn’t just the play calling and forced Cleveland turnovers that elevated the Chiefs to victory Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both coach and player acknowledged the...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns 7-round 2022 mock draft continues defensive rebuild

The Cleveland Browns were focused on defense in the 2021 NFL Draft and that hasn’t changed as we look ahead with this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Week 1 is in the books and while the Cleveland Browns are rightfully focused on the Houston Texans in Week 2, we have the luxury of being able to look even further than that with another way-too-early 2022 NFL Mock Draft.
NFL
The Game Haus

Cleveland Browns Week 1 Reactions

Season openers have presented a unique challenge for the Cleveland Browns for the better part of the last two decades. Cleveland has gone winless in week one affairs dating back to the 2004 season, with one tie included as well. While the Browns were ultimately unable to cross off another broken streak on their list in Kansas City, they absolutely did enough to prove they should be taken as seriously as one of the game’s other elite franchises.
NFL
Cleveland.com

How concerned should we be about the Browns’ defense after their 31-21 victory over the Texans? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns won their home opener 31-21 on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Houston Texans. The victory didn’t come without concerns. Defensively, the Browns let Tyrod Taylor complete 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. He left the game with a hamstring injury and the Browns settled in after that.
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns' early defensive struggles not surprising, or reason to panic

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns offense had a disastrous debut to begin last season. Following the arrival of a new coaching staff, the addition of several new starters and the installation of a new scheme, the Browns offense looked completely discombobulated in an embarrassing 38-6 loss at Baltimore.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Cleveland Browns Depth Chart

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with an MCL sprain that he suffered early in the Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. This means that Landry must miss a minimum of three games after he was listed as week-to-week on Monday. Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) has yet to make his 2021 debut, but he's trending in the right direction for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. If Beckham misses another game or is limited, Donovan Peoples-Jones, rookie Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins would see a big bump in playing time and targets. All three tight ends -- Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant could be heavily involved. Landry, who caught all five of his targets for 71 yards in the season opener, should be stashed in all formats as one of quarterback Baker Mayfield's favorite targets in the passing game.
NFL
Alliance Review

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods absolutely trusts Ronnie Harrison

BEREA – Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods expressed absolute confidence that safety Ronnie Harrison, who was ejected for pushing the Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach in the opener, will be back on the field Sunday against the Houston Texans. “Absolutely,” Woods said when asked if he trusted Harrison. The...
NFL
brownszone.com

Commentary: When do we get the OBJ we were promised?

This would have been the perfect week to wonder whether this is the week that Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the Browns’ lineup. Browns fans could use a diversion to help them recover from the frustration and disappointment they felt last Sunday when their team was the better team, but still lost to Kansas City.
NFL

