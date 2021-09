We do have situations where we have a cluster that almost fully utilized and we just bought new hardware with a newer CPU family. We want to have them in the same old cluster (Mixed Hardware) for nsx-v and other limitations of vRA. We can enable EVC and that will solve the issue but our customers won't accept all VMs down. We thought of using affinity rules to create some rules that will separate VMs between old CPU and new CPU hosts. But the thing is I do not know if we can trust affinity rules with this plus we have a huge number of VMs. almost 8000 and growing rapidly. What do you think guys.? is this a bad idea. Do you see any other issue that I might did not think of?

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO