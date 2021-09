Season openers have presented a unique challenge for the Cleveland Browns for the better part of the last two decades. Cleveland has gone winless in week one affairs dating back to the 2004 season, with one tie included as well. While the Browns were ultimately unable to cross off another broken streak on their list in Kansas City, they absolutely did enough to prove they should be taken as seriously as one of the game’s other elite franchises.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO