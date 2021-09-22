CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NXT 2.0 Possibly Moving In An Edgier Direction While Targeting A Younger Audience

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the head-to-head battles with AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT often struggled against AEW in the 18-49 demographic even when NXT won in overall viewership. It is being reported by Fightful Select but Vince McMahon has encouraged the idea of NXT 2.0 being targeted for a younger audience in the 18-34 demographic. It’s being said that everything from in-ring work and aggression to harsher language will be focused on.

