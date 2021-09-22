Tommaso Ciampa Addresses Fan Criticism of The WWE NXT 2.0 Brand

Sean Waltman made an appearance on Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, if WWE was the only option he had after he got fired from WCW in 1998:. “Well, pretty much, but when the negotiations started happening, WWE leaked the offer they sent me, and they really low balled the sh*t out of me on the offer and put it out there in public. It was the only thing that almost made me say, ‘F**k you. I’m going back.’ There was a certain amount of money that I wasn’t going to go for any less. I ended up going for a little bit less than that number that I put in my head, but I got some other perks in lieu of that, that they probably wish they hadn’t given me.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO