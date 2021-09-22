CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommaso Ciampa Addresses Fan Criticism of The WWE NXT 2.0 Brand

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with PWInsider.com, new WWE NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa commented on fan criticism of the 2.0 brand:. “Well, man, I mean, coming from me of all people like Tommaso Ciampa is NXT. You know what I’m saying? It’s hard pressed that anyone’s going to argue with me to tell me that NXT’s dead when I’m holding on to the NXT title Goldie Ciampa 2.0 is just started and we’re six days in. This is going to be a very special time. Five years from now, ten years from now, people going to look back and think, ‘Ah, that was the heyday. That was special. I remember when.’ That’s what always happened in professional wrestling.

