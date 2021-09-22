CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light Up Indianola Holiday Lanes Organizing Ongoing

By Andrew Swadner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Light Up Indianola Holiday Lanes contest will take place in 2021, which coordinates housing decorations through different streets in Indianola. The annual Light Up Indianola Holiday Lanes contest features various neighborhoods partnering to create named and themed holiday decorations, which will compete and be placed on a map for visitors to review and vote on. Indianola Hometown Pride is asking neighbors to begin the planning stages now, and to submit an application to Hometown Pride by November 1st. More information on registration is below.

