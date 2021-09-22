New COVID cases in Knox County spike again in the last week
After seeing numbers flatten last week, this week the Knox County Unified Command announced another spike in the weekly number of new cases of COVID-19. According to a release from Tuesday, there have been 193 new cases of Coronavirus Disease reported between Tuesday, September 14, and Monday, September 20. That brings the total number of positive cases in Knox County to 6,608, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard.www.wgil.com
