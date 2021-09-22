CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, IL

New COVID cases in Knox County spike again in the last week

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 6 days ago

After seeing numbers flatten last week, this week the Knox County Unified Command announced another spike in the weekly number of new cases of COVID-19. According to a release from Tuesday, there have been 193 new cases of Coronavirus Disease reported between Tuesday, September 14, and Monday, September 20. That brings the total number of positive cases in Knox County to 6,608, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard.

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Several regional villages leaving hundreds of thousands of COVID relief dollars unclaimed

There are hundreds of thousands of dollars in unclaimed COVID-19 relief money for several villages in the region. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos is highlighting several area villages in the 17th Congressional District that have until Thursday, September 30, to claim the funds through the State of Illinois’ Non-Entitlement Units of Local Government Portal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Knoxville, IL
Knox County, IL
Coronavirus
Knox County, IL
Government
Knox County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
County
Knox County, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

155 new Coronavirus cases in Knox County

The recent surge of cases in Coronavirus Disease continues in Knox County. The Knox County Unified Command announced 155 new cases of COVID-19 reported between Tuesday, August 31st, and Monday, September 6th. Due to federal privacy restrictions, the release of any additional information is prohibited. In every effort to reduce...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dist. #276 votes to follow Governor’s mask mandate

One of the last holdout school district’s in the area is now following Governor JB Pritzker’s mandate to require masks in Illinois schools. The Abingdon-Avon School District 276 Board of Education voted Wednesday night to follow a change in the return to learn plan. The change would see masks required for all students, staff, and guests and teachers would be required to be tested regularly, regardless of vaccination status.
ABINGDON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Aldermen updated on PFAS in city water

Galesburg Aldermen on Monday heard an update from contractors that have been studying worrisome PFAS chemicals found in Galesburg’s water supply. No action came from Monday’s meeting but Galesburg is likely looking at an investment in the ten of millions over several decades. The firm Burns and McDonnell tested for...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy