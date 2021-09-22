CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dubois declares `I’m back;′ set for fresh start in Winnipeg

By JOHN WAWROW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFJNT_0c4CVvhq00
1 of 3

TORONTO (AP) — It’s nearing the end of a long day of promotional on-ice videos and lengthy interviews with one group of reporters after another, when Pierre-Luc Dubois strides confidently into the hotel conference room with a beaming smile and outreached hand.

Whatever lingering frustrations and disappointments the Jets forward might carry from what was essentially a lost season in Winnipeg last year have been altered by the perspective of time.

Traded to the Jets by Columbus in January, Dubois still isn’t pleased with how poorly he performed during his first season in Winnipeg. The 23-year-old, however, is comforted by having a better grasp of how and why things quickly derailed, leaving him looking forward to the Jets opening training camp this week.

“This year we move on,” Dubois said during the NHL/NHLPA’s annual preseason player media tour. “To say I’m excited would be an understatement.”

The new season presents Dubois with an opportunity to start over on a team and in a city he got to know only on a peripheral basis — and still couldn’t tell you where the Jets practice facility is because the team was limited to working out at its home arena.

A combination of the NHL’s COVID-19 restrictions, cross-border self-isolation rules and a string of injuries left him essentially a stranger in a new land.

Whether it was being cooped up playing solitaire in his hotel room, restricted to Face-Timing with family and friends, and limited to seeing his teammates at practice, game days or while traveling, Dubois never once felt like his extroverted self.

“It’s funny, like all these questions here today are like, `Which teammates does this?′ I honestly have no idea,” Dubois said.

“To me there’s nothing like bonding, going for dinner, all the guys together, you know, having a beer or two, talking. And we didn’t have those last year,” he said. “So that’s another reason why I feel like I’m new. I feel like the guys don’t really know who I am, and I feel like I don’t really know the guys.”

Selected third overall by Columbus in the 2016 draft, Dubois is focused on reintroducing himself as the impact player the Jets were counting on acquiring in what was supposed to be a blockbuster trade that sent Patrik Laine (the second overall pick in 2016) to Columbus.

At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Dubois had 65 goals and 158 points in 234 games through his first three seasons with the Blue Jackets before asking to be traded once his relationship soured with then-Columbus coach John Tortorella.

Already feeling behind after losing time in the offseason working out because his gym and rink in Quebec were closed because of the pandemic, Dubois spent his first two weeks in Winnipeg under mandatory self-isolation. A few weeks following his debut, he was sidelined by a lower body injury.

He finished with eight goals and 20 points in 41 regular-season games. Hurt again once the playoffs began, he had three assists in seven games before the Jets were swept in the second round by Montreal.

With the gyms and rinks open in Quebec, Dubois used the offseason as a time to “reset,” as he called it, by dedicating his summer to working out.

Jets coach Paul Maurice is encouraged by the report he received from the team’s strength and conditioning coach regarding Dubois being in top shape. Maurice is even more impressed hearing the self-awareness Dubois has shown in openly confronting what went wrong last season.

“There were a lot of things that kind of worked against him,” Maurice said.

“Sometimes a young player, a gifted player, has a lot of success early and they may never feel they have to grow anymore and it kind of stunts him,” he added. “I’ve got lots of faith in this young man.”

Dubios is already looking ahead to the Jets opening their season in Anaheim next month.

Anticipating the NHL’s COVID-19 restrictions to be loosened, he’s already envisioning having a team bonding session by playing volleyball on the beach followed by dinner.

He’s beginning to feel like himself again.

“I feel like the normal Pierre-Luc Dubois and not the guy that’s preoccupied about getting back into shape, preoccupied about fitting in,” he said.

“A lot of things that I never experienced in my life all happened at the same time. So now, this year, to go to camp and, `OK, I know what to expect,’” Dubois added. “This is the real me. The real Pierre-Luc Dubois is back.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Dmitri Rashevsky Off to Flying Start in the KHL

The NHL is only about a month from starting as most franchises, including the Winnipeg Jets, will be kicking off their training camps next week, but leagues are the globe have already kicked off their 2021-2022 campaigns. There are some Winnipeg Jets prospects and former draft picks competing in these...
NHL
Yardbarker

Tyler Bozak Signs $750K, Plus Bonuses Deal With the St. Louis Blues

Despite chatter that he might get signed or a tryout with the Pittsburgh Penguins or Montreal Canadiens, 35-year-old depth center Tyler Bozak will be sticking in St. Louis as he’s signed a one-year deal with the Blues on Tuesday. This will be his fourth season with the Blues organization after a five-goal, 17 point campaign in 2020-21 suggested he might not be back.
NHL
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
John Tortorella
Person
Paul Maurice
stanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Fresh start

Hey, it’s Monday — a new week is upon us and the 2021-2022 season creeps closer. The B’s split their games in the Buffalo prospect tournament this weekend, though the results weren’t as important as getting a glimpse at what these kids can do. Jesper Froden was one of the...
NHL
FanSided

What is Hendrix Lapierre’s future with the Washington Capitals?

Hendrix Lapierre was the Washington Capitals first round selection in the 2020 draft. A pick that looked like a potential steal, Lapierre has vastly improved while also avoiding injuries since being picked. A 6’0″ and 180 lbs build, Lapierre is an extremely skilled player who can play left wing or...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Speaks: Returning To The Blackhawks, Goals For This Season, and More

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, my frents. On Thursday, the Blackhawks opened up training camp prior to the 2021-22 season and arguably the biggest storyline heading into Day 1 was the return of Chicago’s Captain Jonathan Toews. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews announced in June that he was back on the ice and preparing to return to the club for this season. As training camp approached, we saw much more of Toews than we did during all of the 2020-21 season out and about with teammates and friends.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Montreal#Ap#The Nhl Nhlpa#The Blue Jackets
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
canescountry.com

‘I’m very happy with where I’m at’: Bear ready for fresh start with Canes

It was an offseason of change for the Carolina Hurricanes, as the team kicked off training camp last week with a slew of new faces on the ice. One of those newcomers is defenseman Ethan Bear, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade for Warren Foegele as a piece to quell the loss of Dougie Hamilton. The 24-year-old Bear has two and a half years of NHL experience under his belt, and played 71 games in 2019-20 en route to a 10th-place finish in Calder voting.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Knights adjust to NHL crackdown on cross-checking

Brayden McNabb is one of the Golden Knights’ most physical defensemen in front of the net and in the corners, which requires the occasional jab to the back of an opponent with his stick. When the league announced last week that there will be a stricter enforcement of the cross-checking...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Capitals McIlrath and Senators Greig Both Handed Suspensions

Though the 2021-22 regular season has yet to begin, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) was busy on Monday afternoon, deciding to suspend both Washington Capitals defenceman Dylan McIlrath and Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig. Greig, 19, has been suspended for one preseason game, as well as a regular-season...
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: The top power play unit looks so dangerous

The Chicago Blackhawks have been a bad hockey team for a few years in a row now. Luckily, some big moves have been made to try and turn that around this season. They have added so many reliable players that could turn them into a playoff contender once again. It would really help if they figured out a way to be great on the power play.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Newcomer Tyler Johnson tells the unvarnished truth — that the Chicago Blackhawks need ‘to be a little more sandpaper’

Players and coaches can say the right things about what it takes to win, espouse the right virtues, but sometimes it takes an outsider to cut straight to the heart of the matter. For a moment Monday, Tyler Johnson was that outsider for the Chicago Blackhawks — or at least he was last season, when he was a member of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning — and his words felt like a shock ...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

585K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy