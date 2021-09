BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the third time this week, those public schools without functioning air conditioning will have an early release on Wednesday, September 15. Schools will be released at 12 p.m. A full list of schools can be found here: https://baltimorecityschools.org/ac Baltimore City Public Schools will have early release at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, for all schools that do not have air conditioning or have units under repair. A full list of those schools is available at https://t.co/XQJ4hqzqaY. — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 14, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO