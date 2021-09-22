CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

On this day in 2007: Dhoni and boys defeated Australia

atlanticcitynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): It was on this day, 14 years ago, when MS Dhoni-led India defeated Australia in the semi-finals of the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. Interestingly, Ravi Shastri had written in an article on ESPNcricinfo how Australia were favourites going into the game. And skipper Dhoni didn't forget to remind the former India all-rounder of the same during the post-match presentation.

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcitynews.net

On this day in 2007: India won T20 WC

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): It was on this day, 14 years ago, when MS Dhoni-led India emerged triumphant in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup played in South Africa. The summit clash was played between India and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. In the match...
SPORTS
atlanticcitynews.net

Ireland Women name squad for historic Zimbabwe tour

Ireland [Dublin], September 24 (ANI) Ireland Women has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe from October 5 in Harare. Ireland will be playing their first ODI series since 2018, while Zimbabwe Women will feature in their first official one-days after they were granted ODI status in April this year.
atlanticcitynews.net

IPL 2021: Franchises looking to rotate players

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): While Mumbai Indians is looking to manage the workload of the players in the second leg of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has no role in this and it is an individual call of the franchises with an eye on the humid conditions in the UAE and the upcoming T20 World Cup.
atlanticcitynews.net

India women's football team to play i'national friendlies

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 24 (ANI): After setting up camp in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand for around a month, the Indian women's Team will travel abroad on an exposure tour as part of their preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which is set to take place in India next year. Earlier,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ms Dhoni
Person
Harbhajan Singh
Person
Yuvraj Singh
Person
Andrew Symonds
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Ravi Shastri
Person
Irfan Pathan
Person
Matthew Hayden
atlanticcitynews.net

Won't compete with cricket in India: Jose Cachaza

Madrid [Spain], September 25 (ANI): The World Football Summit (WFS) held annually in Madrid is among the largest business of sports summits held in the world. Jose Antonio Cachaza, MD, LaLiga India led a panel on "Football in India today, and what lies ahead" at the international summit, with panel members Anshul Ailawadi (Business Head -- YouthEnglish Cluster at Viacom18), Nikhil Bardia (VP and Head of Sales, RISE Worldwide) and Vivek Sethia (FounderCEO, India On Track).
atlanticcitynews.net

Madan Maharaj FC approaches maiden I-League Qualifiers

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): One of the most unique things about the I-League Qualifiers 2021 is the fact that as many as seven teams will get the chance to showcase their talent on the national level for the first time. Amongst them is Madan Maharaj FC, which will be looking to put the state on the Indian Football map.
SPORTS
atlanticcitynews.net

Students of NIPS are another step ahead to represent India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): A proud moment for NIPS School of Hotel Management. After competing among many promising aspiring chefs at the state level, two promising students of NIPS; Ushasi Ray Choudhury and Abhishek Kumar Shaw successfully got selected for the Regional level. The fourteen days long...
LIFESTYLE
atlanticcitynews.net

Fans remember Dev Anand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Fans from around the world paid tributes to the legendary actor Dev Anand on social media on the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary. From sharing stills from Dev Anand's movies to posting his popular songs, netizens remembered Dev Anand, who breathed his last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#On This Day#England#Ani#Cricinfo#Aussies#Kingsmead#Durban
atlanticcitynews.net

Tania Mallick appointed PCB's Head of Women's Cricket

Lahore [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed as the PCB's Head of Women's Cricket and she will assume charge on October 1. Tania has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who relinquished the additional responsibilities in May to focus on selection matters only. "Tania holds a...
WORLD
The Independent

Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

India's Olympic, Paralympic heroes support MOHFW

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): With the festival season about to begin in India, the country's decorated Olympians and Paralympians have joined hands for the first time since Tokyo 2020 in a video that has been produced to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MOHFW) efforts to inspire and promote safe celebrations during the festival period to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.
SPORTS
atlanticcitynews.net

This powerful photo-series on old age homes

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Indian family system has a deeply embedded impression of living in a joint family where parents often stay with their grown-up children. When parents reach an age where they need support from their children, they consider it their moral duty. In recent times, Indian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
South Africa
atlanticcitynews.net

PM urges start-ups to pay attention to Ayurvedic products

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the start-ups to pay special attention to Ayurvedic and herbal products as India has witnessed an immense increase in their export over the years. He added that these products do not only increase the wellness and immunity of the...
HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

Singer Swapnali Gaikwad's tribute to veteran singer

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): There is no other devotion like devoting yourself to art, especially Music. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has devoted her entire life to this Music and became the nightingale of India; she has been an inspiration for many. Latur's singer Swapnali Gaikwad idolizes Bharat Ratna...
atlanticcitynews.net

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2027

This report studies the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlanticcitynews.net

Veterinary Vaccines Market Value Predicted to Hit Big Revenues in Future 2027| Zoetis,Merck Animal Health,Boehringer Ingelheim

This report studies the Veterinary Vaccines Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Veterinary Vaccines Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy