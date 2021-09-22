CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to install iOS 15.1 beta on iPhone

By Imran Hussain
Cover picture for the articleApple has released its new iOS 15.1 beta to developers. Here is how you can install iOS 15.1 beta on iPhone using a beta configuration profile. To download the new iOS 15.1 beta, users have to register with Apple’s Developer Program. Since it is a developer beta, it should not be installed on a non-test device as it could cause issues like data loss, battery drainage, heat up, and other unexpected problems. You might want to wait for iOS 15.1 public beta instead, which usually has better stability than developer betas and can be installed for free.

How to undo the most controversial iPhone change in iOS 15

With iOS 15, Apple wasn’t as interested in introducing new features as it was in enhancing the existing ones. For example, once you install iOS 15, you might notice that your notifications are slightly smaller and rounder. You might also notice some changes to Photos, FaceTime, Messages, and Memoji. When it comes to iOS 15, iteration is the name of the game, but not every change is going over quite as well as others. One change that has been widely derided is the movement of the Safari app’s address bar to the bottom of the screen in iOS 15. The...
How To Stop Sharing Your Location on iPhone (Without Them Knowing)

When you do not want anybody to know where you are, hiding your location is a good idea. When you use an iPhone your location is continuously shared with the vendor and a number of applications and people. Some applications, on the other hand, abuse your location data and sell it to third parties. In this post, I share the information about how to stop sharing your location without them knowing.
XDA Basics: How to Check and Update the iOS Version on your iPhone

Whether you love Apple or hate it, it’s hard to deny that Apple has the best update policy in the smartphone ecosystem. Users not only buy a good iPhone, but they also buy into years of software update support without needing to think about it. And that is exactly what happens, as many users simply do not know (or care) what version of iOS their iPhone is running, or whether they are on the latest version or not. However, sometimes, that information becomes crucial, such as when app developers drop support for older iOS versions. In this XDA Basics tutorial, we will show you how to check the iOS version of your iPhone, and how to receive an update on your iPhone, if one is available, and how to set your iPhone to always be on the latest update officially available.
You can now download and install One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 — Here's How

After the company released a teaser earlier this month, the highly anticipated One UI 4 beta is now available for download and install on the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra devices. One UI 4 is based on yet-to-be-released Android 12. Samsung says the new operating system brings a “number of improved customization and privacy capabilities.”
How To Download & Install Fortnite On Android & iOS Devices

PUBG Mobile used to be the best battle royale game for Android, however, its no longer available in India. Just like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite is also available for Android. However, you won’t find the app on the Google Play Store. Lots of users believe that Fortnite is not available on...
How to install the Android 12 Beta on Samsung Galaxy S21

Android 12 hasn’t been officially released yet, but Samsung is opening the door for its beta program in several regions around the world. Now, the One UI 4.0 Beta with Android 12 is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S21 users — here’s how to use it. Where is the One...
iOS 15: Watch out for these 7 bugs after downloading the beta on your iPhone

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's latest iPhone software may be available just days after Apple's event on Tuesday, which is rumored to feature the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7. But, if you can't wait for the general release, the iOS 15 public beta is now live. (Here's how to download the iOS 15 public beta and how to check if your phone is compatible.) Just don't expect the operating system to work perfectly during the beta.
iPhone notifications are getting an overhaul with iOS 15. Here's how it works

Apple is releasing iOS 15 on Sept. 20 and it's coming with a much-needed overhaul to the iPhone's notification system. With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple is adding a bunch of new features centered on notifications and alerts. For example, a new Focus mode replaces Do Not Disturb, making it possible to automate exactly when and which apps will make your phone buzz. There are also new options to mute an apps' alerts for an hour or the rest of the day, and a new Notification Summary.
iOS 15.1 Beta Lets Users Store Vaccination Card in Apple Wallet

Apple released iOS 15.1 beta today which lets users store health records, including vaccination cards, in Apple Wallet. Here's how Apple described the new features to developers... -- With iOS 15, users can download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app. Verifiable...
How to customize Safari start page on iPhone running iOS 15

Apple has a Safari web browser that comes pre-installed in all the devices from the company. With each major OS update, the technology giant tries adding some new features to the web browser as well. In any web browser, the Start Page plays a vital role in organization stuff and...
Apple Re-enables SharePlay in New iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 Betas

Apple has re-enabled SharePlay in the new betas of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1. SharePlay has been re-enabled in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 betas, and no longer requires the SharePlay Development Profile. In order to continue developing SharePlay support for your macOS apps, please update to macOS Monterey beta 7 and install this new development profile.
iOS 15 is out now - here's how it changes your iPhone

After months of speculation and improvements during its public beta, iOS 15 is now available for the iPhone 6S and above. It’s a software update that focuses on productivity, privacy and connectivity, with some features being delayed for a future release. However, at first glance, your iPhone may look similar...
How to Leave iOS 15 Beta & iPadOS 15 Beta Programs

Many of the more casual users who beta tested iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on their iPhone and iPad may wish to remove the beta updates from their devices, and leave the beta program. And now that the final versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are available, perhaps you’re no longer interested in the new beta builds of 15.1 etc.
