How to install iOS 15.1 beta on iPhone
Apple has released its new iOS 15.1 beta to developers. Here is how you can install iOS 15.1 beta on iPhone using a beta configuration profile. To download the new iOS 15.1 beta, users have to register with Apple’s Developer Program. Since it is a developer beta, it should not be installed on a non-test device as it could cause issues like data loss, battery drainage, heat up, and other unexpected problems. You might want to wait for iOS 15.1 public beta instead, which usually has better stability than developer betas and can be installed for free.www.ithinkdiff.com
