CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Croatia police trying to identify woman with memory loss

By DARKO BANDIC - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police are still working to establish the identity of a woman with no recollection of who she is or where she came from before she ended up on a northern Adriatic Sea island. Police told The Associated Press on Tuesday they are searching the terrain and conducting interviews with residents and tourists to see if anyone has information about the woman. Croatian media have reported that locals found her Sept. 12 sitting on a jagged rock in a remote part of the island of Krk that is inhabited by bears. News reports say she is about 60, communicated in English and didn't have identification documents or a cellphone with her.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police search for answers over mystery woman ‘with perfect English found on rocks’ in Croatia

Police are searching for answers after a mystery woman was found a Croatian island, with local media saying she was discovered sitting on rocks and speaks perfect English.A local force has appealed to the public for information about the woman, believed to be in her 60s, in order to try and work out her identity.Police said she has not been able to remember who she is. In their appeal, the Primorje-Gorski Kotar police department shared an image of the woman, who had cuts to her face. She received medical assistance after being found on the island of Krk, which sits...
WORLD
fox5ny.com

Woman with memory loss found alone on island inhabited by bears

ZAGREB, Croatia - Croatian police said Wednesday they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from. The police identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Memory Loss#Zagreb#Ap#Croatian#The Associated Press
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boy, 14, who went missing from his family home in Cumbria two days ago amid fears he was trying to reach the Alps after struggling with mental health during lockdown is found safe

A missing 14-year-old boy who was thought to be trying to reach the Alps after struggling with his mental health during lockdown has been found safe and well. Leven Sopwith-Nicholson disappeared from his home in Ulverston, Cumbria, after going to bed on Saturday night, prompting concerns for his welfare. In...
HEALTH
The Independent

New Brian Laundrie witness says he saw him drinking alone and 'angry at the world'

Brian Laundrie was reportedly seen drinking alone and was “angry at the world” a day before his fiancee Gabby Petitio was last seen alive, a new witness has said. Hunter Mannies, 44, said he was drinking with a doctor friend in Bullwinkle’s Saloon in West Yellowstone, Montana, on 26 August when the pair argued with a man resembling Mr Laundrie, and who identified himself as “Brian”.Mr Mannies told the New York Post he had not paid much attention to “Brian”, who was drinking by himself, but seemed “angry at the world”. The was reportedly another couple in the saloon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
The US Sun

Who was Flight 93 passenger Todd Beamer?

ON September 11, 2001, 40 people on board Flight 93 were killed when a hijacked United flight crashed into a field near Stonycreek Township in Pennsylvania. United Flight 93 was the fourth hijacked plane on 9/11; the other three crashed into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Who was Flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – live updates: Police called to parents’ home four times before Gabby Petito reported missing

On the eleventh day since Brian Laundrie went missing, things are heating up between members of the public.A fight broke out at the Laundrie family’s home in North Port, Florida after a neighbour accused a protester of trespassing on his property, Fox News reported.The protester had been wielding a megaphone outside of the family’s home along with one other protester for the last few days.“You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don’t care, but you come on my property again, I’m going to f****** beat your a**,” the neighbour yelled at the protester.“You’re going to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy