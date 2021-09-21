Brazil's Bolsonaro rebuffs criticism on pandemic, Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued a strident defense of his administration at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, rebuffing criticism of its handling of the pandemic and touting recent data indicating a reduction in Amazon deforestation. He said his government supports vaccination, but not vaccine passports or mandates, and doubled-down on “early treatment” drugs such as the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, without naming the drug. The right-wing leader is embattled in Brazil as his approval ratings continue tumbling, in part because the nation has recorded the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, with more than 590,000 dead. And Bolsonaro is more isolated internationally than ever following the electoral defeat of his ally former U.S. President Donald Trump.