CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil's Bolsonaro rebuffs criticism on pandemic, Amazon

By DAVID BILLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued a strident defense of his administration at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, rebuffing criticism of its handling of the pandemic and touting recent data indicating a reduction in Amazon deforestation. He said his government supports vaccination, but not vaccine passports or mandates, and doubled-down on “early treatment” drugs such as the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, without naming the drug. The right-wing leader is embattled in Brazil as his approval ratings continue tumbling, in part because the nation has recorded the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, with more than 590,000 dead. And Bolsonaro is more isolated internationally than ever following the electoral defeat of his ally former U.S. President Donald Trump.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro 'threatening' democracy: rights group

President Jair Bolsonaro is "threatening democratic rule" with his attacks on Brazil's Supreme Court and electoral system, the non-governmental group Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned Wednesday. At an Independence Day rally last week the far-right leader fired off a warning at the Supreme Court, which has ordered an investigation of him, saying it would "suffer the consequences" unless it backed off. He also renewed his attack on the country's electronic voting system ahead of elections in 2022. "President Jair Bolsonaro is threatening democratic rule in  Brazil," the rights body said in a statement released on September 15, which is observed as the International Day of Democracy.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Brazil's Bolsonaro Going To UN Meet Despite Being Unvaccinated

Brazil's Covid-unvaccinated President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday he will attend next week's United Nations conclave in New York, effectively defying city authorities who recently announced proof-of-vaccination requirements for all attending leaders and diplomats. "Next week I will be at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), where I will give an opening...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Brazil electoral court to probe Bolsonaro rallies, source says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal electoral court (TSE) is set to probe the funding of last week’s rallies in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as alleged election campaigning outside the allotted legal time frame, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Bolsonaro, who is down in the...
POLITICS
AFP

UN condemns 'xenophobia' against Venezuelan migrants in Chile

The United Nations has condemned the violence and "xenophobia" targeting mainly Venezuelan undocumented migrants in Chile over the weekend, carried out by locals fed up with their presence in the country. "Discrimination and xenophobia have no place in our countries and must be firmly condemned," he said.
IMMIGRATION
riverbender.com

UN rule may be hurdle for Brazil vaccine skeptic Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s reluctance to get a COVID-19 vaccine is a rarity in his country — and may complicate his plans to attend the U.N.’s General Assembly next week. The assembly’s leader, Abdulla Shahid, announced Wednesday that all attendees must be vaccinated to speak...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#The U N General Assembly
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Remains Defiant On COVID-19 And The Environment At The UN

Upon taking the podium at the United Nations in New York City, the far-right leader of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro remained defiant against his many critics. "I came here to show a Brazil that is different from what is shown in the newspapers and on television," he told the chamber. "Brazil has changed, and a lot, since we assumed office in January 2019."
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro in COVID isolation after trip to U.N.

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro, just back from the United Nations, isolated himself at home on Wednesday and canceled a trip after his health minister tested positive for COVID-19 and had to stay in quarantine in New York. Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa recommended that the entire presidential delegation to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson Makes Brazil’s Bolsonaro Very Uncomfortable by Pushing Vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a fellow coronavirus survivor, to get the COVID vaccine on Monday—and Bolsonaro looked like he would rather chug a gallon of horse dewormer. The awkward exchange came during a meeting while both leaders—neither wearing a mask—were in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Making small talk, Johnson noted that the pandemic had derailed his plans to visit Brazil, and then added, “But we’re working together on the vaccines. AstraZeneca, it’s a great vaccine. I have AstraZeneca, twice.” Bolsonaro appeared to stiffen, then said, “Not yet,” while laughing. Bolsonaro has baselessly suggested that the vaccine could turn people into crocodiles or change gender characteristics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
cdcgamingreports.com

Bolsonaro veto expected for proposed Brazil gambling regulation

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has revealed in an interview with Veja that he has been in touch with government officials in regards to a proposed gambling legislation but warned that he will not allow the market to be regulated, according to a report shared by BNL Data. As Bolsonaro admitted,...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Brazil doctors accuse health company of forcing chloroquine

A Brazilian health care provider focused on elderly people has been targeted by a Senate investigation for allegedly obliging its doctors to prescribe drugs that aren't effective in treating COVID-19.Lawyer Bruna Morato, who represents 12 whistleblowing doctors currently or previously employed by the company Prevent Senior, told lawmakers on Tuesday her clients were repeatedly told to choose between prescribing chloroquine to COVID patients, along with other dubious substances, or else lose their jobs. Prevent Senior owns several hospitals in Sao Paulo The doctors remained anonymous due to fears of retribution. “Some were warned, and that happened in front...
HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

Senators from the United States have issued a warning to Brazil’s Bolsonaro on democracy.

Senators from the United States have issued a warning to Brazil’s Bolsonaro on democracy. Senators from President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party cautioned on Tuesday that if President Jair Bolsonaro does not follow democratic standards in the October 2022 elections, the US-Brazilian alliance could be jeopardized. The far-right leader, who is...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy