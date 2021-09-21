CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines' Duterte blasts 'selfish' nations over vaccines

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte criticized rich nations at the U.N. General Assembly for hoarding COVID-19 vaccines while much of the developing world continues to suffer shortages. He accused them of hoarding vaccines while poor nations have none, and moving to administer booster shots while developing nations evaluate half doses. He said this should be condemned as a "selfish act that can neither be justified rationally or morally." He added that inequality is the common thread in not just the pandemic, but also climate change and geopolitical tensions.

