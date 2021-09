China and the UK have clashed over a new security pact to counter Beijing with nuclear powered submarines, after the West was accused of a “Cold War mentality”.The Chinese government reacted with anger to the announcement of the AUKUS alliance between Australia, the US and Britain, also involving cyber warfare and artificial intelligence projects.“They should shake off their cold war mentality and ideological prejudice,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington.Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, insisted Australia’s move to obtain nuclear-powered submarines, backed by London and Washington, is not “about antagonising anyone”.But he pointed directly to...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO