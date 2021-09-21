CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

 8 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two United Nations agencies have requested access to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus’s border with Poland and Lithuania after four migrants were found dead in the area. The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called Tuesday for an investigation of the four deaths and asked for “immediate access” to other refugees and migrants “in order to provide lifesaving medical help, food, water and shelter, especially in light of the approaching winter.” The governments of Poland and Lithuania introduced states of emergency that deny entry to certain border areas to anyone except border guards and security services. They also are building razor wire fences along their border with Belarus.

The Independent

Greece: Afghan refugees fly to Portugal for resettlement

Authorities in Greece said that 41 Afghan refugees flew from Athens to Portugal on Tuesday, as part of a bilateral agreement to resettle 1,000 people who have been granted asylum.The Afghans traveled to Greece before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August. Another 43 are expected to fly to Portugal in the coming weeks, Greek officials said.Athens is seeking to reduce the number of refugees living in the country through bilateral agreements with other European Union members. Greece has the fifth-highest number of pending asylum applications among EU countries, following Germany, France, Spain and Italy, according to figures from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

EU to tighten visa rules for Belarus officials over migrants

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will tighten visa rules for Belarusian state officials, Europe’s migration commissioner said on Wednesday, in retaliation for what she called Minsk’s aggressive effort to destabilise the bloc by pushing in irregular migrants. The EU accuses President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating a sharp rise in...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
IMMIGRATION
Florida Phoenix

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Turkey builds a wall to keep out Afghan refugees

Van, Turkey — Some of the refugees fleeing the Taliban's brutality in Afghanistan are taking an arduous route across neighboring Iran to try and cross into Turkey. We met a family in the Turkish border city of Van who made it out of Afghanistan the night before the capital fell to the Taliban.
IMMIGRATION
101 WIXX

EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring – Eurostat

(Reuters) – The number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring months, according to a report by the bloc’s statistics office on Friday. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between April and June of this year,...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

U.N. Rights Chief Urges Belarus Neighbours to Protect Asylum-Seekers

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief called on Belarus' neighbours on Friday to protect asylum seekers after four people died near the Polish border earlier this week amid a surge in illegal migration across the European Union's eastern frontier. Michelle Bachelet also told the U.N. Human Rights...
WORLD
newschain

Asylum reforms Bill would ‘break international law’, UN’s refugee agency warns

The UK’s plans for asylum reform would break international law, according to the UN’s refugee agency. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the Nationality and Borders Bill would “penalise most refugees seeking asylum in the country via damaging and unjustified penalties, creating an asylum model that undermines established international refugee protection rules and practices”.
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Schumer: Deportation of Haitian asylum-seekers "defies common sense"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday condemned the Biden administration's deportation of Haitian immigrants, saying the move "defies common sense." The big picture: The U.S. is deporting the immigrants under the Trump-era Title 42 policy that Schumer called "hateful and xenophobic." The government has used Title 42 to accelerate deportations during the pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

UN "disturbed" by U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers

Several United Nations agencies on Tuesday expressed concern over the U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers, Reuters reports. What they're saying: "While some people arriving at the border may not be refugees, anyone who ... claims to have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their country of origin — they should have access to asylum and to have their claim assessed before being subjected to expulsion or deportation," said UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo, per Reuters.
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

Greece Inaugurates First 'Closed' Camp For Asylum Seekers

Greece on Saturday inaugurated the first of five new "closed" migrant camps, opposed by rights groups who say the strict access measures are too restrictive. A double barbed wire fence surrounds the 12,000 square metre camp on the island of Samos, which is also installed with surveillance cameras, x-ray scanners and magnetic doors.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
The Independent

Mexico tries to ease asylum backlog in face of frustrations

Trying to ease a backlog in Mexico’s asylum system and the resulting frustrations that drove thousands of applicants to head toward the U.S., Mexican officials opened a mammoth reception center outside a soccer stadium near the Guatemala border Tuesday.The Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, with the help of the National Guard and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, targeted those who had already made initial applications for protected status in Mexico but had waited months for an initial interview.The site outside Tapachula’s Olympic Stadium could handle as many as 2,000 people daily, said Alma Delia Cruz Márquez, the...
IMMIGRATION
arcamax.com

Deported asylum-seekers ask Biden for a chance to return to families in US

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a hot summer night in Senegal, Abdoulaye Lam dialed his wife's phone number as usual. The Mauritanian native, 39, tried to hold back tears as his children — ages 3, 7 and 8 — talked about their lives in Columbus without him. Before hanging up, Lam told the kids how much he missed them and his wife that he wanted to kiss her.
COLUMBUS, OH
wcn247.com

UN chief urges united action to prevent Myanmar catastrophe

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging unified regional and international action to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a large-scale conflict and multi-faceted “catastrophe” in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report to the U.N. General Assembly circulated Wednesday that the opportunity to prevent the army from entrenching its rule could be narrowing, and it’s urgent that regional and international countries help put Myanmar back on the path to democratic reform. Since the military takeover, he said, security forces have engaged in wide-ranging “brutal repression.” especially of pro-democracy protesters.
WORLD

