CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, PA

Alitalia's final weeks flying marked by protests, apologies

By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

ROME (AP) — Italy’s failing national airline Alitalia is telling passengers to just bring a single piece of hand luggage when travelling. That's because intensifying strikes and labor protests are disrupting services ahead of the airline’s planned Oct. 14 demise. In a series of tweets Tuesday, Alitalia apologized to its customers and blamed the disruptions on union meetings. Alitalia has been in the red for more than a decade. It is due to formally leave the airline market next month and be replaced by a new national carrier ITA, short for Italy Air Transport. Alitalia employees have been protesting that ITA is only going to hire around a quarter of the airline's estimated 10,000 employees.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Alitalia Workers are Working for Free

Alitalia does not pay its salaries. Say the commissioners: “We will pay with the money of the brand.” So far, the company has only paid half of its September paychecks. The balance will be paid only after the commissioners have had “evidence of the outcome of the trademark announcement.”. The...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Alitalia workers protest end of jobs by blocking highway exit

Hundreds of Alitalia workers stopped highway traffic as they blocked an airport exit on Friday to protest that most staff will soon lose their jobs. Alitalia is being reorganized, as of October 15, as a new airline, named ITA, will take over Alitalia's aircraft, routes and facilities. Only some 2,800...
LABOR ISSUES
airlinegeeks.com

ITA Prepares To Bid For Alitalia’s Brand

The change of the guard between the historic Alitalia and the newly created ITA as Italian flag carrier is less than a month away, but the situation is far from defined. Alitalia is going through its bankruptcy procedure and will stop flying on Oct. 15; on the same date, the new state-owned carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) will take over some of its routes and will begin its adventure with 52 aircraft and 2,800 employees, putting it at roughly half the size of its predecessor.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, coming into effect on 4 October, all about the jabbed and the jabbed-nots.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier – with the “test to fly” dropped. The same applies for under-18s arriving from 55 countries whose vaccinations are recognised.But for unvaccinated travellers (including non-British under-18s arriving from unrecognised nations), the impending changes are either neutral or negative.The transport secretary, Grant...
TRAVEL
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
FOREIGN POLICY
wcn247.com

Beset by inflation, Iranians struggle with high food prices

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — As U.S. sanctions strangle Iran's economy, record inflation is causing stunned shoppers in the country to cut meat and dairy from their diets and to purchase less each month. Those who previously hauled sacks of staples from grocery stores now struggle to scrape together meals. Iran's currency has sunk to new lows against the dollar, decimating people’s salaries and savings. Inflation has soared to 45%, while food prices have skyrocketed by nearly 60%. An ailing economy devastated by sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear program is one cause, but the country also has been hit by supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and a steady decline in local production.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alitalia#Apologies#Ap#Italy Air Transport
wcn247.com

US pulls defense attaché out of Nicaragua after comments

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States government has pulled its defense attache out of Nicaragua following comments complimentary of Nicaragua’s military that drew the ire of the political opposition. Last week, the Nicaraguan government published comments from Lt. Col. Roger Antonio Carvajal Santamaria during a Sept. 23 gathering of Nicaragua’s military leadership and military attachés from several countries. Carvajal said Nicaragua’s military is a “large part of the growth and stability of this country." A U.S. State Department official said Wednesday that Carvajal's comments did not reflect U.S. policy and Carvajal had concluded his mission and left Nicaragua.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Living with COVID; Singapore strategy raises concerns, hope

SINGAPORE (AP) — As the island nation of Singapore pursues a strategy of “living with COVID” and a gradual relaxation of pandemic restrictions, daily cases are skyrocketing and residents are growing increasingly anxious. But behind the headline figures, there is evidence the plan is working, with its focus more on the severity of infections and hospitalizations than numbers of daily cases, even as the highly transmissible delta variant presents challenges. A month into the plan, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung sought to allay growing concerns, saying the wave was expected and should be seen as a “rite of passage” for any country hoping to live with the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Japan's next leader: Higher wages cure for pandemic doldrums

MITO, Japan (AP) — Japan's next prime minister says he believes raising incomes is the only way to get the world's third-largest economy growing again. Growth had stalled even before the pandemic hit, stymied by longstanding problems including a shrinking population, growing inequality and stagnant incomes. Fumio Kishida won a party vote Wednesday and is due to be named prime minister on Monday. Analysts say he is viewed as an establishment choice, not a reformer, and is unlikely to stray far from the playbook of his predecessors. First on his list is another big dose of government spending to help Japan recover from the COVID-19 shock.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Australian state's 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Victoria state has reported a jump of more than 50% in daily COVID-19 cases, which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties that breached pandemic regulations. State capital Melbourne traditionally hosts the annual grand final which the football-obsessed city celebrates with a long weekend. But because of Melbourne’s lockdown, two Melbourne teams played for the national premiership on Saturday in the west coast city of Perth. Contact tracers found a third of Victoria’s 1,438 new infections reported on Thursday had broken pandemic rules by attending social gatherings on the Friday public holiday and on game day. Health official Jeroen Weimar says time will tell whether the infection jump is “one big rogue day.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
wcn247.com

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to deescalate border tensions

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A European Union mediator says Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement to deescalate tensions on their mutual border that have been triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates. EU mediator Miroslav Lajcak tweeted Thursday that “We have a deal!" He said it came after two days of "intense negotiations." Kosovo’s government deployed special police forces to the border crossings last week to impose a new rule of removing Serb license plates from cars coming into the country. Kosovo had said that a 10-year-old deal had expired. Pristina said they were replicating what Serbia had done for the past decade.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

2 women in Japan party leadership race get mixed reactions

TOKYO (AP) — The two women in the Japanese governing party’s four-way leadership race was a step forward for gender equality. But their defeat was no surprise. The winner in Wednesday’s race, as expected, was former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, a veteran considered part of the ruling establishment. Women are a tiny minority in Japanese politics, especially within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Only about 10% of Japan’s parliament is female, and many tend to try to advance by showing party loyalty rather than pursuing equality. The candidates themselves seem polar opposites. The ultra-conservative Sanae Takaichi advocates a kind of paternalistic nationalism. The liberal-leaning, pacifist Seiko Noda called for measures to address the declining population and support women’s advancement.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Woman who survived Spanish flu, world war succumbs to COVID

Primetta Giacopini's life began and ended with pandemics. The 105-year-old California woman was two years old when she lost her mother to the Spanish flu in Connecticut in 1918. A foster family took her back to their ancestral home in Italy, where she survived as a seamstress until she was forced to flee in 1941 as Benito Mussolini purged the country of Americans. She returned to Connecticut, where she worked in a factory grinding steel for the U.S. war effort. She moved to San Jose in the 1970s, where she lived until she contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. She struggled with the disease for a week before she died Sept. 16.
CALIFORNIA, PA
wcn247.com

Israeli FM Lapid heads to Bahrain for first official visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's foreign minister is heading to Bahrain for the first high-level visit to the small Gulf state by a senior official since the signing of a landmark agreement to establish diplomatic ties between the two countries last year. Yair Lapid flew to Bahrain’s capital Manama on Thursday for meetings with his Bahraini counterpart and to inaugurate Israel’s embassy. The Israeli diplomatic delegation was to meet with its Bahraini counterparts and sign a raft of agreements to further cement bilateral ties. After Lapid lands, Bahrain carrier Gulf Air will launch its first direct flight between Manama and Tel Aviv.
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

As deaths rise, vaccine opponents find a foothold in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hospitals across Bosnia are again filling with COVID-19 patients gasping for air, and the country’s pandemic death toll is rising. Yet vaccination sites are mostly empty and unused coronavirus vaccines are fast approaching their expiration dates. After an initial rush of people clamoring to get jabbed, demand quickly slowed. It is now down to a trickle even though Bosnia has the highest coronavirus mortality rate in Europe. Just under 13% of the country's 3.3 million people have been fully vaccinated. Even the willing are putting off their shots so they can choose the vaccine they want instead of receiving whichever one is available.
WORLD
wcn247.com

China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

BEIJING (AP) — Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations. The video conference held Tuesday and Wednesday was led by Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy direct of the People’s Liberation Army's Office for International Military Cooperation, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase. The Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson says they exchanged in-depth views on relations and issues of common concern. However, he blamed continuous provocation and containment of China by the U.S. for the considerable difficulties and challenges between the two militaries. Relations are strained over trade, technology, human rights and Chinese military activities in the South China Sea.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — European Union scientists say the surface of Spain’s La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens. The EU's Earth observation program said Thursday that satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island’s western shore. The Copernicus program says the delta measured 835 acres by the end of Wednesday. Trade winds typical of Spain’s Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the hot lava meets the cooler ocean. The hydrochloric acid and tiny particles of volcanic glass released into the air can cause skin, eye and respiratory tract irritation.
ATLANTIC, PA
wcn247.com

For migrants in Greece, road to heaven leads through Albania

IEROPIGI, Greece (AP) — A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. Once little-used, the Albanian route is now the main way north that migrants — usually helped by smuggling gangs — hope will take them through a string of other Balkan countries to Italy or Germany. The main base for the crossings is an abandoned army guard house — filthy and decrepit — and the surrounding woods a few hundred meters from the border, a half-hour’s walk from the closest Greek village. About 50 people were camped in the area during a visit by the AP this week.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy