Libya lawmakers pass no confidence vote for transition govt

By RAMI MUSA - Associated Press
 9 days ago

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers have passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, a move that will throw long-waited elections late this year into further uncertainty. The vote Tuesday took place in the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdallah Abaihig, a spokesman for the legislature. He said 113 lawmakers attended the session, with 89 of them voting in favor of withdrawing confidence in the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Abaihig said Dbeibah’s government would work as a caretaker government without giving a timeframe for the appointment of another government three months before parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24.

