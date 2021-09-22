Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
On September 21, shortly after 8:00 PM, Madison Police Officers responded to the area of the 4600 block of Verona Road for an attempted armed robbery. The suspect, who was described as a black male wearing a black medical mask and black jacket, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the victim and demanded all of his cash. The victim was able to flee to a nearby business and contacted police. The victim was uninjured.www.cityofmadison.com
Comments / 0