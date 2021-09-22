CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hempstead, NY

School bus driver accused of DWI with kids on the bus

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3b5J_0c4CCFKH00

A school bus driver is accused of being drunk behind the wheel while kids were on the bus.

The incident happened Monday at 4:50 p.m. on S. Franklin Street.

Police say 29-year-old Mercedes Parada, of Hempstead, was found slumped over the steering wheel of the bus in Hempstead.

A resident tells News 12 she spotted the driver slumped over and then saw a girl crossing the street. The girl, who police identified as a 9-year-old, then told the resident something was wrong with her bus driver. The resident called police.

Police say officers checking on the driver found what they call "multiple clues indicating the presence of alcohol."

None of the kids on the bus were hurt.

Parada is now facing numerous charges, including felony DWI charges.

Comments / 5

Patti Purr
4d ago

Alcoholism is a horrible disease. I hope they utilize a program of Alcoholics Anonymous for her to get well. Weather you know it or not this is a family disease some admit it others live in denial which by the way is not a river in Egypt . I hope she gets help and hope all those children are ok.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Traffic
Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Dwi#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy