School bus driver accused of DWI with kids on the bus

A school bus driver is accused of being drunk behind the wheel while kids were on the bus.

The incident happened Monday at 4:50 p.m. on S. Franklin Street.

Police say 29-year-old Mercedes Parada, of Hempstead, was found slumped over the steering wheel of the bus in Hempstead.

A resident tells News 12 she spotted the driver slumped over and then saw a girl crossing the street. The girl, who police identified as a 9-year-old, then told the resident something was wrong with her bus driver. The resident called police.

Police say officers checking on the driver found what they call "multiple clues indicating the presence of alcohol."

None of the kids on the bus were hurt.

Parada is now facing numerous charges, including felony DWI charges.