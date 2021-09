The Rams are off to a hot start in 2021, topping the Colts on Sunday to improve to 2-0. By December, they could be in the driver's seat for an NFC West division title, with sights set on their second Super Bowl appearance in three years. That would be fitting, because December will also mark the arrival of a franchise legend on the big screen, with "American Underdog," the upcoming movie about former Rams star Kurt Warner, set to hit theaters on Christmas Day. On Tuesday, Lionsgate offered a preview of the film, showcasing Zachary Levi as Warner in the movie's first official trailer.

