By Joe Murphy, Town Bank
Cape May County Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll too often, we confuse “celebrity" with “hero.” I see noted differences. A celebrity does things to bring fame and possible wealth for themselves. They are ego-enhanced for selfish reasons. I’m reminded of this when watching the 20-year coverage of 9/11. There were many everyday heroes that day. A hero...

www.capemaycountyherald.com

cbslocal.com

Hearts For Heroes

Molly Riehl is in Folsom at the local firehouse and kind hearted folks are thanking our first responders. See how much gratitude is being displayed to our heroes.
SOCIETY

EVERYDAY HEROES: Local bookkeeper uses her skills to bless others

Carol Lamberson has led a life of service. She learned early on that she wanted to make service a part of who she is. She currently lives in Go Ye Village, and because she is strong and capable, she has decided to volunteer at the Go Ye Village Resale Shop, where she works as the cashier and helps with inventory.
CHARITIES
Indiana Gazette

Everyday Heroes: She educates about Alzheimer's after caring for her mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the pandemic hit, Tillie Day didn’t understand why her daughter, who she knew only as her caregiver, couldn’t visit her in the Columbus nursing home. Deneen Day would visit her mother from afar, but Tillie couldn’t connect the voice on the phone with her daughter’s face...
COLUMBUS, OH
Guard Online

Operation Hero

Members of the Arkansas State Society Daughters of the American Revolution brought cheer in the form of gift bags to Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System front-line staff in thanks for their ongoing efforts to treat COVID-19 Veterans. Each bag contained a letter from CAVHS leadership, a card from the DAR thanking our health care workers, small candies, lip balm, hand cream and two friendship stones. Approximately 800 bags were delivered.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Thomasville Times

Healthcare Heroes

From the very beginning of this pandemic, the doctors, nurses, CNA’s, and all of our medical workers have been on the frontlines for us. They have worked many long and stressful days and nights in order to provide the professional care and attention to the sick, many times without thanks or appreciation.
HEALTH SERVICES
Cape May County Herald

Friend of Family

I recently read a quote about the joy of close friends, and it made me think about mine, both past and present. In high school, I had several close girlfriends. We knew each other well, went to social events together, and shared our dreams. After high school, some of those friends went off to college, others married and had children, and some did both. I moved out of town, and we drifted apart.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
Newnan Times-Herald

Homegrown Heroes

Time magazine just released its list of the world's “100 Most Influential People.” The crowd included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, better known as Harry and Meghan. The two were labeled “icons” for the way they had “influenced” the world. According to Time, Oprah Winfrey’s neighbors “take risks to help communities in need.”
NEWNAN, GA
Time Out Global

Tinseltown: Where Everyday Is Christmas

From Viral Ventures, the Sydney-based creators of L.A.’s Alice in Wonderland cocktail pop-up comes Tinseltown, a Christmas themed pop-up set to be held at Lost Property in Hollywood. Expect Christmas music, holiday drinks, and of course, an appearance by Santa and his elves. Each $15 ticket grants you entry to...
FOOD & DRINKS
roblawnews.com

Remembering heroes

More than 100 residents lined South Cross Street in Robinson during Saturday evening's Sept. 11 trib... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS
getty.edu

The Dancer Who Turned Everyday Life into Art

If your everyday activities like sweeping the floor, rocking your baby, or making dinner were transformed into dance movements, what might they look like? Throughout the 1970s and ’80s, post-modern choreographer and video artist Blondell Cummings explored this very question, finding poetry and beauty in the universal rhythms of life and translating them into mesmerizing works of art.
THEATER & DANCE
Sandusky Register

Honoring heroes

In a day and age when it seems too people many fly flags as a way to thump their own chests, one local man found a way to fly 14 flags in an honorable and respectful way. Vincent Shinault, who recently moved back to the Crystal Rock neighborhood, built a patriotic memorial on land he owns that honors the 13 U.S. service members helping to evacuate U.S. and Afghan citizens who were killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. The memorial has 14 flag poles on his front lawn overlooking Wahl Road just off U.S. 6. A U.S. flag stands in the middle surrounded by 13 others. Eleven flags feature the U.S. Marine Corps insignia; one has the U.S. Army insignia; and one has the U.S. Navy insignia, in honor of Maxton Soviak, the Navy Corpsman who was among those killed. “Each flag represents a service member killed,” Shinault said. His girlfriend, Taylor Cote and uncle, James Marzullo, an 86-year-old Army veteran; and friends, Lonnie Shimer and Nicki Chavarria helped build the memorial.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
thecheyennepost.com

Flags for Heroes

The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is hosting its annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser in September to raise funds to support local communities while honoring the heroes. From Wednesday, September 22, to Sunday, September 26, Meridian Trust will fly flags as a tribute to heroes near and far. Sponsor a flag for $50 and tell us about your hero. For more information, visit northstarfoundation.com.
CHARITIES
amherstbulletin.com

Extraordinary art by everyday people

NORTHAMPTON — Common Wealth Murals is kicked off a two-month-long art exhibit this week that will showcase local artists and their work across Pioneer Valley. ValleyBike initially reached out to Common Wealth Murals because it “wanted to do something to celebrate the arts in western Massachusetts,” according to Britt Ruhe, the director of Common Wealth Murals.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
guideposts.org

Hero on a Hill

I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.—PSALMS 121:1-2 (NIV) In one of my favorite movies, a great battle breaks out between two warring tribes in a valley. When the tribe that everyone is rooting for begins to lose, they begin to question if they have the stamina to continue. When all hope is lost, the leader of the tribe looks up and sees the one person who can win the battle for them coming over the hill. Everyone finds renewed strength as they are saved.
RELIGION

