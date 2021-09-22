Everyday Heroes

In a day and age when it seems too people many fly flags as a way to thump their own chests, one local man found a way to fly 14 flags in an honorable and respectful way. Vincent Shinault, who recently moved back to the Crystal Rock neighborhood, built a patriotic memorial on land he owns that honors the 13 U.S. service members helping to evacuate U.S. and Afghan citizens who were killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. The memorial has 14 flag poles on his front lawn overlooking Wahl Road just off U.S. 6. A U.S. flag stands in the middle surrounded by 13 others. Eleven flags feature the U.S. Marine Corps insignia; one has the U.S. Army insignia; and one has the U.S. Navy insignia, in honor of Maxton Soviak, the Navy Corpsman who was among those killed. “Each flag represents a service member killed,” Shinault said. His girlfriend, Taylor Cote and uncle, James Marzullo, an 86-year-old Army veteran; and friends, Lonnie Shimer and Nicki Chavarria helped build the memorial.

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO