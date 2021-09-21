CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Four professional counselor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61606 during 2021

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least four professional counselor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61606 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...

peoriastandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
peoriastandard.com

Four design firm - architect licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61602 during 2021

At least four design firm - architect licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61602 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Idfpr
RiverBender.com

IDES And DoIT Partner To Launch Identity Management Solution For Unemployment Insurance Benefits System

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) have partnered together to integrate ILogin, a new identity verification and multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution into the IDES unemployment insurance benefit system this week. ILogin creates a new, simple, more secure login process for claimants accessing their IDES accounts, including integrating MFA and identity verification software to protect claimants. Continue Reading
ECONOMY
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAX

Postal service mail delivery to be slowed, be more expensive during holiday season

If you’ve been affected by the slower mail delivery many have seen across the country during the pandemic, it’s about to get even worse for some mail, and temporarily more expensive during the holiday season. The U.S. Postal Service said yesterday (September 28th) that starting this Friday, October 1st, first-class mail and periodicals traveling long distances in the U.S., such as from New York to California, will take longer to arrive. Mail within the same region will still have a two-day delivery time. First-class packages will also no longer have the same delivery standards as first-class mail. Additionally, prices will be temporarily increased for the holiday season, from October 3rd through December 26th, on all commercial and retail domestic packages. The changes are being made as part of a 10-year plan announced by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in March which has been heavily criticized by some elected officials. (USA Today)
RETAIL
peoriastandard.com

23 clinical professional counselor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61550 during 2021

At least 23 clinical professional counselor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61550 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
HEALTH
mcleancountytimes.com

Eight clinical professional counselor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61764 during 2021

At least eight clinical professional counselor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61764 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
HEALTH
rockfordsun.com

Three clinical professional counselor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61011 during 2021

At least three clinical professional counselor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61011 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy