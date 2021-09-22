CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's diversity shows as immigrants run for parliament

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Ana-Maria Trasnea was 13 when she emigrated from Romania because her single, working mother believed she would have a better future in Germany. Now 27, she is running for a seat in parliament. “It was hard in Germany in the beginning,” Trasnea said in an interview with...

