OPINION: Don’t give up on Afghanistan’s women athletes

Canadians for Women in Afghanistan shares the devastation felt by freedom lovers and human rights champions around the globe about the predictable and preventable catastrophe in Afghanistan right now. The failure of the international community, highlighted by the bungled U.S. exit, to avert this appalling state of affairs has emboldened jihadists and terrorists across the world. Afghanistan will become the newly amplified safe haven and inspirational gateway for their campaigns of terror. We can only hope that the abandonment of Afghanistan will not have consequences beyond its borders. The return of the total subjugation of women by the Taliban has shocked and appalled the world. Consequently, both the local chapter and national office have received a flood of inquiries about how to help. Here are some suggestions:

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO