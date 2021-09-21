CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Don’t give up on Afghanistan’s women athletes

trust.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. The Taliban have suggested they may ban women from sport. Either way the country’s sportswomen are determined to get back on pitches and courts. Shireen Ahmed is an award-winning multiplatform journalist...

news.trust.org

Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
AFP

Death by sadness, or the Taliban: LGBTQ Afghans in hiding

As the Taliban appeared on every corner of Kabul, Marwa and her friend -- both gay Afghans -- took the drastic decision to become husband and wife. "There was a cafe in Kabul where every Friday LGBT friends met each other and they danced."
SOCIETY
AFP

Afghanistan envoy withdraws from General Assembly debate: UN

Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday, a UN spokesperson said. "Only the mission can withdraw," from addressing the assembly, a UN official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
WORLD
#Taliban#France#Islam#Sports Media#Ryerson University#Australian#Sbs#York University#Afghans
kingstonthisweek.com

Letter to the Editor: Don’t abandon Afghan women

Canadians for Women in Afghanistan shares the devastation felt by freedom lovers and human rights champions around the globe about the predictable and preventable catastrophe in Afghanistan right now. The failure of the international community, highlighted by the bungled U.S. exit, to avert this appalling state of affairs has emboldened jihadists and terrorists across the world. Afghanistan will become the newly amplified safe haven and inspirational gateway for their campaigns of terror. We can only hope that the abandonment of Afghanistan will not have consequences beyond its borders. The return of the total subjugation of women by the Taliban has shocked and appalled the world. Consequently, both the local chapter and national office have received a flood of inquiries about how to help. Here are some suggestions:
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Afghanistan voiceless as annual UN meet wraps up

The UN General Assembly drew to a close Monday without speeches by Afghanistan or Myanmar after world powers intervened in disputes over who would represent the two countries. In all, speeches by leaders and representatives from all 193 UN members, apart from Afghanistan and Myanmar, will have been delivered, many focusing on international collaboration on climate change and Covid-19. prh-pdh/bgs/to/sw
WORLD
CNN

Afghan women barred from teaching or attending Kabul University

(CNN) — Women will no longer be allowed to attend classes or work at Kabul University "until an Islamic environment is created," the school's new Taliban-appointed chancellor announced Monday, in the latest move excluding Afghanistan's women from public life. "As long as real Islamic environment is not provided for all,...
COLLEGES
trust.org

OPINION: Is Haiti cursed or targeted by the international community?

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. From the point Haiti gained its freedom, the nation faced constant targeted socio-economic and political oppression. Thierry Lindor is the founder of The Federation of African Canadian Economic and Delegate at...
WORLD
AFP

ICC prosecutor leaves US out of Afghan probe

The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor said Monday he would focus on the Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan's actions in Afghanistan instead of alleged US crimes. Karim Khan asked judges to relaunch the court's probe into Afghanistan, which was paused last year at Kabul's request, saying the Taliban's takeover meant war crimes would no longer be investigated properly. But rights defenders reacted with fury after Khan, who took office in June with a vow to reform the ICC, announced that he would "deprioritise" the investigation into American forces and concentrate on Islamist groups. The Hague-based ICC's Afghan probe has long enraged Washington, and prompted the US administration of president Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Khan's predecessor Fatou Bensouda.
U.S. POLITICS
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Nepal introduces third gender category in latest census

Nepal has introduced a third gender category in its census for the first time, a move the Himalayan nation's LGBTQ community hopes will bring them greater rights. Officials from the Central Bureau of Statistics have been visiting homes across the country of 30 million people since Saturday, giving respondents the option of choosing "others" as their gender, alongside male and female. Nepal already has some of South Asia's most progressive laws on homosexuality and transgender rights, with landmark reforms passed in 2007 prohibiting gender or sexual orientation discrimination. A third gender category for citizenship documents was introduced in 2013 and Nepal began issuing passports with the "others" category two years later.
WORLD
trust.org

Iceland elects Europe's first women-majority parliament

COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iceland has voted more women than men into its parliament, a first in Europe, in a national election that saw the ruling left-right coalition strengthen its majority, final results showed on Sunday. Thirty-three women were voted into the 63-seat parliament in Saturday's election, up from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
trust.org

Tunisia labour union rejects Saied power grab, widening opposition

TUNIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia's influential labour union on Friday rejected key elements of President Kais Saied's seizure of near total power and warned of a threat to democracy as opposition widened against a move his foes call a coup. Saied this week brushed aside much of the 2014...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Paris attacks survivors relive horror in trial testimony

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks began testifying at a historic trial on Tuesday, facing the ordeal of reliving that night of horror in the presence of over a dozen accused in court. One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault on November 13 are to take the stand. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured. "A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of us. I can still feel the explosion in my body, as well as the noise and the smell," Pierre, a now-retired gendarme officer, told the court Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
trust.org

'A lot of impatience': Youth climate protesters return to the streets

Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement resumes mass street protests for the first time since the pandemic began. (Refiles to make clear that protester Jamie Minden is female) * Fridays for Future activists resume mass street protests. * Protesters demand swifter climate action ahead of COP26. * Numbers are lower...
PROTESTS

