The body of a man who had been shot repeatedly was found Tuesday morning on the shoulder of North Shore Road on St Croix, the V.I. Police Department reported. Next of kin identified the man as 56-year-old John “Smiley” Silcott of Castle Burke. He was the 25th homicide victim on St. Croix since the beginning of the year, the 36th in the territory, according to the Source homicide list.*