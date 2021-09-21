CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
F-16 fighter jet flies over NYC

By Raymond Hicks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “very loud” fighter jet soared over the Big Apple on Tuesday, creating a commotion that alarmed residents and set off car alarms, video shows. captured the F-16 jet as it did loops around 3 p.m. over New York City. The fighter jet intercepted a Cessna that flew into restricted...

US F-16 fighter jet intercepts unauthorized plane over NYC during Biden visit to UN

On Tuesday, noisy, low-flying aircraft were reported over Manhattan in New York as President Joe Biden traveled to the area to address the United Nations General Assembly. According to North American Aerospace Defense Command, a U.S. F-16 fighter jet intercepted a small, single engine aircraft that entered the airspace around the U.N. General Assembly where a temporary flight restriction was established to accommodate the president’s visit. The aircraft was escorted away from the city without incident around 2 p.m. local time.
Small aircraft intercepted by fighter jet over Hudson River for violating temporary flight restriction during UN gathering

A small aircraft flown by an Army instructor pilot was intercepted over the Hudson River Tuesday for violating the temporary flight restriction in place for the United Nations General Assembly gathering, which is taking place in New York City, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command and the Federal Aviation Administration.
MILITARY
