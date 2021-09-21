Royals' Cam Gallagher: Activated from injured list

Marte (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Friday against the Athletics. Marte has been out for nearly a month, as he hit the injured list Aug. 22. He was recalled for his major-league debut only two days before being sidelined, and he threw two shutout innings in that outing. Marte should have the chance to pitch out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO