Royals' Cam Gallagher: Activated from injured list
Gallagher (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against Cleveland. Gallagher moved to the injured list Sept. 5 with left knee inflammation, but he was able to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Omaha over the weekend. He went 2-for-7 with one RBI and two runs scored across two games. With Sebastian Rivero being optioned to open up a spot on the 28-man roster, Gallagher will serve as Salvador Perez's lone backup during the final 11 games of the season.www.cbssports.com
