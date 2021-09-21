Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Optioned to Omaha

The skipper has been with the Royals organization since 1987 Omaha manager Brian Poldberg announced he will retire after the season ends on October 3. The 64-year old Poldberg had managed the Storm Chasers since 2014, winning a Triple-A championship that season, and originally began his coaching career with the Royals in 1987. A native of Omaha, Poldberg has won 475 games in his seven seasons with the Storm Chasers, and has won 1,350 games in 21 seasons as a minor league manager. He told the Omaha World-Herald it was time. “The time’s here,” said Poldberg, who earned his 475th win with the Chasers on Wednesday. “I’ve been in it for 40-plus years and my body’s telling me that it’s harder to get out there every day and do the things that I feel I need to do to do the job right. After 41 years of being in baseball and being married for 36, I’ve never spent a summer with my family, so I’m looking forward to that. “It’s been a great honor to have played for and managed my hometown team.” Poldberg.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO