Mets' Pete Alonso: Smacks 34th homer
Alonso went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run Tuesday against the Red Sox. Alonso took Garrett Richards yard in the eighth inning record his 34th homer of the season. It was Alonso's fifth home run across 19 games in September, and he's also chipped in six doubles and two triples. Though his power totals won't reach the heights of the 2019 season, Alonso has maintained a .253 ISO while striking out at just a 20.3 percent clip across 591 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
