Google Pixel 6 Smartphone Possibly Leaked in Hands-On Video Ahead of Official Reveal
Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today may have given us the first look at the upcoming Google Pixel 6 smartphone, or at least one of the of pre-production units. The base model is rumored to have a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google “Tensor” Titan M2 chip, an under-display fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera array (50MP Samsung GN1 Main + 12MP Sony IMX386 Ultra-Wide + 48MP Sony IMX586 Telephoto), a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing selfie camera and an all-day 4,600mAh battery. Read more for the short video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
