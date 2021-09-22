CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Why do mid table teams rest players for the cups?

By SidBoggle Posts:
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

So last next Everton got knocked out of the League Cup at the first round. Leeds scrapped through on penalties as did Southampton. Watford were beaten by lower league opposition and Norwich were humped by the Liverpool Under 12 team. Why are those clubs who are not in Europe playing...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Everton's Carabao Cup fate rests on fringe players

Rafa Benitez will be desperately hoping for no more injuries to his senior players with several already on the sidelines. Therefore, expect opportunities on Tuesday for the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny and Tom Davies. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan could make a debut, with Asmir Begovic covering for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine's absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Nice moved provisionally up to third after a 3-0 defeat of winless Saint-Etienne, who are now bottom of the table. as/dj
SOCCER
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Cl#European#The Premier League
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘The demand will exceed physical capacity’: Why a World Cup every two years is bad for players

Fifa’s proposal of a biennial World Cup includes a desperately needed reconfiguration of the international calendar. However, increasing the regularity of a such a significant showpiece, which would mean a major men’s tournament every off-season when factoring in the European Championship and Copa America, is both physically and mentally taxing on players. There is a consensus within the game that the international schedule is out of date and is in urgent need of an overhaul. Fifa’s blueprint is to scrub the international windows regularly cutting into the domestic game, having either one break over the month of October, or two...
FIFA
Shropshire Star

Table-topping The New Saints also up for Welsh Cup

The New Saints turn their focus towards targeting Welsh Cup progress as they travel to lower division Conwy Borough tonight (7.45pm). Their third-round hosts are currently mid-table in JD Cymru North, the second tier of Welsh football. TNS head coach Anthony Limbrick, who has done his research on Conwy Borough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG, Man City set to benefit from expected end to financial fair play restrictions

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City go head to head in the Champions League on Tuesday after a summer which underlined their status as the new superpowers of European football, and any possible restraints on their enormous spending could soon disappear along with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. The story of PSG, City and Financial Fair Play (FFP) is essentially the story of the last decade in European football.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Factbox-Golf-Player-by-player guide to the European Ryder Cup team

(Reuters) - A look at the players competing for Team Europe in the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26. CAPTAIN: Padraig Harrington. VICE-CAPTAINS: Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson. JON RAHM (Qualifier) Nationality: Spain.
GOLF
chatsports.com

Tim Sherwood slams Arsenal and Tottenham's 'terrible recruitment' because they only sign 'average foreign players' and he also tells them to REST key players in the Premier League to help win a cup

Tim Sherwood has delivered a scathing assessment of Arsenal and Tottenham's recruitment policy in recent seasons, labelling it 'terrible' and claiming he cannot remember the last time they 'signed a really good player'. The north London duo face each other at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with plenty of players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Man Utd stumble again

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United allowed fans to dream big but three defeats in four games have ramped up the pressure ahead of Villarreal's Champions League trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday. There is no need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hit the panic button yet, with his side just one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after six matches. But there are worrying signs for the Red Devils, who must rediscover their mojo quickly after a shock reverse in their Champions League opener against Young Boys, a League Cup exit to West Ham and Saturday's defeat against Aston Villa. The one result that breaks up that nasty sequence was a 2-1 victory at West Ham, but that only came courtesy of a late winner and a David de Gea penalty save in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford worthy of point in ‘wild’ draw with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp insists

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford deserved their point after a “wild” 3-3 draw in west London.Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to sting the Bees who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless match.Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.But Klopp knows his side will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal will aim to continue their winning run in the Premier League as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday.The Gunners head into the clash following wins over Norwich and Burley and a Carabao Cup victory against AFC Wimbledon. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased his team got the cup win as he believes they can take the winning momentum into the match against Spurs.Follow Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVEHe said: “Confidence rises, competition brings the best out of you when you have difficult moments and the boys have managed to win three games in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
nevermanagealone.com

UCL Fantasy Preview: MD-2

The focus remains high on group A as new-look PSG welcomes back Man City in a repeat to last season’s semifinal. The Parisians failed to take the expected three points from Club Brugge in MD-1 when they were held to a draw. After Man City, they will play two consecutive matches against RB Leipzig.
UEFA
digitalspy.com

Man United Supporters Thread (Part 52)

Continuation of: https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2283755/man-united-supporters-thread-part-51 A certain ex-poster will be gutted that he wasn't first in. Just on Ole - I agree that this season is make or break for his long term future. However I'm probably more liberal than some and I would give him the whole season, provided a) he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham delay the inevitable ahead of derby battle with Arsenal for pride and hope

There is a mammoth - potentially league-shaping - fixture this weekend, and it is not the one happening in North London.A day after Chelsea host Manchester City in a match that may shed greater detail on the health of their title ambitions, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will enter combat for pride, hope and emotional investment into their current direction.In a way, the derby is of greater significance even though it has no ramifications for the league’s powerhouses. Belief is an undervalued commodity in football, with both Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo requiring it in spades.Their clubs are in contrasting...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy