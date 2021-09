The ultimate sports lodge is seeking individuals for multiple positions in preparation for its November opening. In preparation for its grand opening in mid-November, Twin Peaks is seeking more than 130 individuals to join its team. The new sports lodge is hiring for multiple positions, including Twin Peaks Girls, bartenders, line cooks, dishwashers, support staff and more. Starting Sept. 27, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the hiring site located in the parking lot of Twin Peaks Grand Prairie, located at 3120 S. Hwy. 161, any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., or text WORK4TP to 85000 to apply.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO