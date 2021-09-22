CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden issues warning to UK over Northern Ireland protocol

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS President Joe Biden has issued a fresh warning for the UK not to damage the peace process in Northern Ireland over the EU departure during a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Vocally proud of his Irish heritage, Mr Biden said he feels “very strongly” about the issues surrounding...

