Detroit Pistons 2021 Betting Preview & Predictions

By Jeff Fox
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite going 20-52 (even worse than their Expected W/L Record of 26-46), and being near the bottom of the league in offensive rating and middle of the pack in defensive rating, it’s wasn’t all dark skies in the Motor City last season. First, they fully bought into the youth movement, jettisoning Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, among others, during the season. Plus, big free-agent signee Jerami Grant made good on his large contract, becoming a borderline All-Star and leading the team in minutes and scoring. But the best part of last season was the fact that they were putrid enough to luck into the #1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. More on that in a bit.

