One design firm - land surveyor/professional/structural engineering license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60012 during 2021

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced a deal Thursday to keep and grow financial tech jobs in New Jersey. He said the company Fiserv is expanding its footprint in the state. “This isn’t just any office opening we’re celebrating. This is the creation of a strategic flagship location that will see a total of 3,000 jobs based right here and an added investment of more than $100 million right here in Berkeley Heights,” Murphy said. Under the agreement approved by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s board of directors, the company will receive $109 million in tax breaks over three years as it relocates to a new campus in the Union County suburb.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO