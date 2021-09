March along the malecón boardwalk, delve into Mayan history, and head off to hush-hush islands from this Unesco-listed Yucatán hub. With a fascinating maritime past, a Unesco-listed center and easy access to many of the fascinating attractions on the Yucatán peninsula, it’s a wonder indeed why Campeche remains one of the most under-the-radar destinations in Mexico. All the better, though, for those visitors who do schedule a visit to this richly historic port. Whether it’s exploring the colorful colonial streets or day-tripping to nearby sights, there’s more than enough things to do to warrant a trip to Campeche. Read on for the best.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO