ANAHEIM -- Looking for a strong outing on the mound to keep up in the AL Wild Card race, the Mariners received just that from left-hander Marco Gonzales on Sunday. Gonzales held the Halos to one run, three hits and three walks through seven innings to earn the win in the Mariners' 5-1 victory at Angel Stadium. He continued a strong second half, as he has posted a 2.68 ERA across 80 2/3 innings since the All-Star break.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO