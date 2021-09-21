CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coppell, TX

Jeff Adkinson

By CTG Staff
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Adkinson, 63, business leader, husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on August 31, 2021 with his beloved wife, Jan, by his side. Born in Schwabach, Germany on July 24, 1958, to Phillip and Heidi Adkinson, Jeff grew up in Germany and then spent his teenage years in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He attended Widefield High School in Security, Colorado and graduated in 1976. During high school, he was involved in the Reserve Officers Training Corp (ROTC). Following high school, Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy where he attended Navy Seal training and served honorably for our country. He was extremely patriotic. Jeff’s career path began in high school where he worked at a local paint store. Years later, his business career took off as he climbed the corporate ladder of Sherwin Williams. He repeatedly received recognition for his outstanding sales achievements and accomplishments. He left Sherwin Williams more than twenty years ago, but he is still well known for his remarkable success throughout the company. In time, Jeff’s career led him to a small construction company where weekly he would travel to Louisiana helping Hurricane Katrina victims rebuild their lives. He would often leave Monday mornings and return home on Friday nights. Although this was rewarding and difficult work, he missed his wife. Therefore, he decided to remain home in Coppell, Texas where he started Right Choice Painting & Construction, a family-owned and operated, residential painting company. Eventually, the company grew through Jeff’s expansion to include residential remodeling and roofing. Jeff and Jan built a successful business that periodically employed over 100 people. Their motto was “never leave a job until the customer is happy,” and each job was treated as if it was being completed in their own home. Their company was Award Winning with over 100 customer service awards that included Texas Small Business Champion and Coppell Chamber Business of the Year. Jeff was also community minded. He served on the Coppell Chamber of Commerce Board for three years and stepped up to fill the role of treasurer for one of those years. In addition, he felt it was important to support the community which he did by donating to numerous city organizations. Jeff was extremely athletic, and he loved sports. It was often you would see a Right Choice vehicle at Riverchase Golf Club on Friday afternoons. He was a huge fan of John Elway and the Denver Broncos, with an encyclopedic knowledge of the details and statistics of his favorite teams. He was full of life and full of energy. He loved to dance; he loved disco; and he loved his music loud and on repeat. Jeff and Jan constantly talked about how grateful they were for their love and relationship. Anyone who was around them knew how deeply they loved each other. He loved family time, especially Sunday afternoons with his wife, children, and eventually grandchildren. As a matter of fact, his last trip was early July to Charleston, South Carolina to meet his brand-new grandson. He was looking forward to retiring at year’s end so that he and Jan could road trip around the United States to visit family and some of their favorite places, like Las Vegas and Boca Raton. Surviving is his wife of nearly 25 years, Jan Wagner Adkinson; his mother, Heidi Adkinson and the late Phillip Ray Adkinson II; his brother, Ronald Adkinson and his wife Laurie; his son, Craig Adkinson and his wife Karen, his daughters Jordan Mederos and her husband Kyle, Kalie Nitzsche, and Jenna Harper and her husband Stiles. He is also survived by his grandchildren who lovingly called him “Poppy”: his 6 granddaughters Emily Adkinson, Roen Mederos, Elle Nitzsche, Blair Harper, Halle Adkinson, Wrenn Adkinson and his newborn grandson Andrew Harper.

coppell.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Ebby Halliday Realtors Kick Off 2nd Annual Food Bank Fundraiser

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, shutdowns and layoffs created food insecurity for many North Texas neighbors. So agents and employees of Ebby Halliday Realtors rallied their Ebby Halliday Companies‘ network to collect $75,000 for two area organizations providing hunger relief: North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

The Quick Guide to Texas Fest Fashion (Just Add a Mask!)

Festival season is finally (finally!) upon us in Texas, and with it comes the urge to show off a full slate of new looks, bolstered by a year and a half’s worth of pent-up creative energy. At last, the chance to express ourselves in a big public setting. The only question we have: do we match our mask to the outfit? Or match the outfit to the mask?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
State
South Carolina State
DFW Community News

Residents Displaced by Apartment Explosion Wonder: What Now?

As the mountain of rubble piles up at the Highland Hills Apartments in Dallas, so do the questions. “What’s going to happen next,” asks displaced resident Audelia Camarillo. “What are we supposed to do as the tenants who live here? Are they still going to want us to pay the rent? Where are they going to put us at?”
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Public event Friday to offer Notes of Love for new home in Royse City for Army veteran

The public is invited to participate in a ceremony in Royse City Friday morning as part of the process to provide a new home for an Army veteran. Operation FINALLY HOME along with Trophy Signature Homes, a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners Inc., and MA Partners invite the local community to a Notes of Love event on Friday from 9-11 a.m. in Parkside Village, 1324 Black Canyon Ave. in Royse City.
ROYSE CITY, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy