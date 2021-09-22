REWIND: Georgetown’s Ewing Talks Hoyas, Big East in the 80s
By Casual Hoya
chatsports.com
6 days ago
While fans of the Georgetown Hoyas patiently wait for the season to start, a little dose of nostalgia never hurt anyone. Chuck Everson of Villanova and Sonny Spera of Syracuse hosted Patrick Ewing as part of their Big East Rewind Zoomcast on YouTube. Big East Rewind Zoomcast Episode 32: Featuring...
OMAHA, Neb. -- Abby Bottomley was named Defensive Player of the Week and Kendra Wait recognized as Freshman of the Week as Creighton Volleyball had a pair of women earn weekly BIG EAST honors on Monday. The duo helped Creighton go 3-1 last week as the Bluejays tied their best 10-match record in history at 9-1. Bottomley averaged a league-high 6.00 digs per set last week, and her 80 digs tied for the most in the league.
Live Video: Liberty at Georgetown (HoyaVision) Live Video: Liberty vs. William & Mary (ESPN+) No. 12 Liberty will play its BIG EAST Conference opener at Georgetown on Friday afternoon, followed by a Sunday non-conference home contest against William & Mary. Game time between the Lady Flames (3-2) and Hoyas (2-3)...
“Do you think that, if given the chance to go back in time and make their pick again knowing the way both of their careers played out, the NY Knicks would still choose Patrick Ewing? Or would they choose Karl Malone this time?”. It’s a question Shea Serrano poses (in...
The full 2021-2022 schedule for your 2021 BIG EAST Tournament Champion Georgetown Hoyas and their BIG EAST foes has been released. There are some mixed feelings about the BIG EAST schedule so far, especially as we wait for time assignments and worry about the dreaded 9 PM start times. .
CINCINNATI --- Xavier University and the BIG EAST Conference unveiled the league portion of the 2021-22 men's basketball schedule today. Xavier opens the BIG EAST slate on Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. Marquette at Cintas Center. It's the second straight season XU will open the league slate at home vs. Marquette, which XU defeated 91-88 on Dec. 20, 2020. The Dec. 18 contest will be the earliest league opener in school history, including the last 42 seasons as members of the MCC Atlantic 10 and BIG EAST.
Dartmouth (0-4) at No. 1 Georgetown (6-0, 1-0 Big East) Date: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 – 1 p.m. The Big Green will take on the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, Saturday afternoon. Georgetown boasts an undefeated record and won a national championship in 2019. LAST TIME OUT. Dartmouth...
Roughly a week removed from the biggest announcement in Cincinnati’s history, the accepted invite to the Big XII, and things still seem just as exciting as ever around this program. With a win in Bloomington, however, the Bearcats were not even able to escape the broadcast before questions were being asked of Coach Luke Fickell and company in regards to how good this team really is, would this undefeated streak be sustainable against Indiana teams or better week after week, and the broadcast team even began to make excuses as to why no G5 team should make the College Football Playoff. It seems that the Collegiate Cartel is running full steam early to try and shut the Bearcats out of the CFP already, including the Coaches Poll dropping the Bearcats down one to ninth overall, while the AP left them at eight.
Both soccer squads for St. John’s played a light schedule last week with one game per side. The men emerged victorious in their conference opener at Xavier while the women were blanked at Yale to finish their non-conference schedule. Their weeks are recapped below. Men’s Soccer: St. John’s 1 |...
Kevin Warne and the Georgetown Hoyas got some big news on Tuesday night as Briarwood Christian (Ala.) junior goalie Anderson Moore verbaled to the Hoyas. Moore is Georgetown’s fourth commitment in the class of 2023 and second on the defensive end of the field, joining Boston College (Mass.) LSM James Carroll.
GEORGETOWN, Ky. – The Bethel Lady Wildcat soccer team began their two-game road trip with an impressive conference opening 4-0 win at Georgetown Thursday. The Cats began the match with great intensity and that effort paid off. Ashari Bowen put the Cats in front early with a goal. At the 13:02 mark, Bethel scored again on a goal by Carla Cebollada to take a 2-0 lead. Elle Carson continued her excellent play with a score with just two minutes left in the period. Bethel led 3-0 at the break.
CINCINNATI - No. 21 Xavier women's soccer (7-0-1) opens up BIG EAST action this week, traveling to Providence, R.I., to face the Friars on Thursday, Sept, 23 at 6:00 p.m. Following the match at Providence, Xavier returns home to host No. 25 Georgetown on Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. All BIG EAST matches this season will be available through FloSports.
Creighton couldn't hold its one-goal halftime lead against No. 25 Georgetown and had to settle for a 1-1 draw in a Big East opener Thursday night at Morrison Stadium. The Jays (6-2-2, 0-0-1) took the lead on sophomore Abigail Santana's seventh goal of the year just three minutes into the game.
Mike Anderson has been coach st St. John’s for just two seasons now and had established a new identity in the program. They play fast, aggressive and hound the opposition up and down the court. The team was only 16-11 and finished 69th (nice) in the KenPom last year but they were top 10 in tempo and steals. The thing that was absent from the picture though was consistency. Only a week after jolly-stomping Villanova the Johnnies lost to a miserable Butler team in OT and then lost to DePaul which never looks good. When forcing their tempo on the opposition St John’s can run with anyone but their offense can run them into trouble very easily.
CHICAGO – For the first time since the 2019 season, the DePaul women's volleyball team will make a trip to the East Coast as the Blue Demons open BIG EAST play with matches at Georgetown and Villanova, Sept. 24-25. DePaul will begin the road swing in Washington, D.C. for a matchup with the Hoyas on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT before making the short trip to Villanova, Pa. to take on the Wildcats on Saturday at 6 p.m.
A week after sweeping the Dog Pound Challenge, the University of Connecticut women’s volleyball team will host Seton Hall and St. John’s to open up Big East Conference play. Junior Allie Garland is coming off an MVP performance from this past week, and she had the honor of being named...
WASHINGTON — Former Dartmouth College goalkeeper Brian Wiese held little mercy for his alma mater on Saturday, guiding No. 1 Georgetown to a 3-0 men’s soccer victory over the Big Green at Shaw Field. The Hoyas (7-0-0) took command early with two goals just 130 seconds apart. Dante Polvara got...
The Big East conference schedule is out for the DePaul men’s basketball team, and some big matchups are set. The non-conference season ends with an away game against Northwestern University on Dec. 18. After that, the conference season kicks off with two home games at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons...
The Georgetown Hoyas (0-1, 0-0 Patriot) and the Colgate Raiders (1-3, 1-0 Patriot) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Cooper Field in a clash of Patriot foes. The average points per game for the Hoyas this season, 9.0, is 17.3 fewer than the 26.3 the Raiders have given up.
It’s been a difficult couple of years for many, but the challenges Kylee Griffen faced in her first few years at Gonzaga seem unmatched. The 6’2 guard/wing used an academic redshirt in her freshman year and then faced back-to-back seasons upended by injuries before they even started. The Marysville native...
National Invitation Tournament, sports season, Emoni Bates, Memphis, Penny Hardaway, Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball, Virginia Tech Hokies men's basketball, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Barclays Center. Unlike the postseason NIT, the preseason one is an event that teams actually want to be a part of. In addition to Iowa State...
