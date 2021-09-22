REWIND: Georgetown’s Ewing Talks Hoyas, Big East in the 80s

Roughly a week removed from the biggest announcement in Cincinnati’s history, the accepted invite to the Big XII, and things still seem just as exciting as ever around this program. With a win in Bloomington, however, the Bearcats were not even able to escape the broadcast before questions were being asked of Coach Luke Fickell and company in regards to how good this team really is, would this undefeated streak be sustainable against Indiana teams or better week after week, and the broadcast team even began to make excuses as to why no G5 team should make the College Football Playoff. It seems that the Collegiate Cartel is running full steam early to try and shut the Bearcats out of the CFP already, including the Coaches Poll dropping the Bearcats down one to ninth overall, while the AP left them at eight.

