Gallo Homers Against Rangers In Texas' Third Straight Loss
For the first time since July 27, Joey Gallo homered in a Texas Rangers game. Only this time, it was against the Rangers for the first time in his career. The Rangers fell to the New York Yankees by a score of 7-1 on Tuesday night. After winning six of seven games, Texas has since dropped seven of nine. The offense has struggled mightily during the stretch, especially with runners in scoring position, going 5-for-59 (.085).www.yardbarker.com
