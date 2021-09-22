CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallo Homers Against Rangers In Texas' Third Straight Loss

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since July 27, Joey Gallo homered in a Texas Rangers game. Only this time, it was against the Rangers for the first time in his career. The Rangers fell to the New York Yankees by a score of 7-1 on Tuesday night. After winning six of seven games, Texas has since dropped seven of nine. The offense has struggled mightily during the stretch, especially with runners in scoring position, going 5-for-59 (.085).

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
CBS Boston

Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card Race

BOSTON (CBS) —  The one thing the Red Sox couldn’t really afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept. The culmination of the three-game sweep came in frustrating fashion Sunday night with a see-saw loss, one that saw the Red Sox drop the ball on a few occasions and, ultimately, drop in the standings. The two-game lead that Boston owned over New York before the first pitch on Friday is now gone, flipped into a one-game deficit in the Wild Card race....
Yardbarker

Rangers Lose To Gallo And Yankees 4-3 In Opener

The Texas Rangers (55-94) lost to the New York Yankees (83-67) 4-3 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Monday night, as they saw the familiar face of former Ranger Joey Gallo for the first time since he was traded to the Yankees. The Rangers were able to manage seven...
Dallas News

Chris Woodward still singing praises of Joey Gallo ahead of his first game against the Rangers

ARLINGTON — The Rangers hit the road Sunday evening for the final time this season after another resounding home defeat, this one 7-2 to the Chicago White Sox. Jordan Lyles surrendered five runs in the fourth inning, and the Rangers managed no more than two runs for the sixth time on the seven-game homestand. They lost five of the games, three to the Houston Astros, and were outscored 51-16.
Stanton, Judge, Gallo power Yankees to 7-1 win over Rangers

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot an... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLB

Adolis' historic homer leads Rangers' rout

ARLINGTON -- Three big blasts led the way for the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night. In the second of a four-game set against the Astros, Texas launched home runs from Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis García and DJ Peters, all traveling 420 feet or more, on its way to an 8-1 win over Houston.
bigrapidsnews.com

Kluber beats Indians, Gallo homers twice as Yanks win 8-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber kept Cleveland's bats as hushed as he usually is. Pitching against the team that helped him blossom into a star, Kluber allowed four singles over six innings to win for the first time in nearly four months, and the New York Yankees climbed back into a playoff position with an 8-0 rout of the Indians on Friday night.
chatsports.com

The Chicago White Sox manage only 3 hits in a 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers

Right fielder Adolis García kept the Texas Rangers ahead, making a leaping catch near the wall in right-center for the final out of the inning. Five Rangers pitchers limited the Sox to just three hits — a Luis Robert single in the first, a Yasmani Grandal home run in the sixth and a Romy González single in the seventh.
102.3 The Bull

Joey Gallo Still Coming to Terms With Being Traded from Texas Rangers

Joey, if you’re reading this, I just want you to know that myself and many other Rangers fans are also still coming to terms with you no longer being a member of the team. I was in the stands just over three weeks prior to Gallo being traded on July 29. It was Wednesday, July 7, and I got to watch him jack two booming home runs into right field that afternoon. At that time, trade rumors were swirling around the Rangers organization as it was clear the front office was committed to a rebuild.
Lone Star Ball

55-96 - Rangers gutted by Gallo, Yankees in 7-1 loss

The Texas Rangers scored one run, Joey Gallo hit one home run, and the New York Yankees scored seven runs. Gallo wanted to stay in Texas. The Rangers traded him anyway and made him cry. It’s only fair that he goes upper tank against these chumps during his new team’s push to play in October.
