Wolves boss Bruno Lage insists a new contract for Joao Moutinho is in his hands. The veteran midfielder turned 35 last week. Lage said, “It was his birthday last week, and he said to me he feels 28. I'm happy with him. Every day in the training he's training hard, so we cannot think about his age in the situation of these kinds of players. We need to look for what he's doing on the pitch, and not just for him, but everyone, the way they work, and the way they are playing.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO