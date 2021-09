Manchester City vs Wycombe: Manchester City will take on Wycombe Wanderers in the Third Round of the EFL Cup 2021/22. Manchester City comes into this EFL Cup match on the heels of a disappointing 0 – 0 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League, which came as a surprise given the team’s recent record. The Citizens have won the EFL Cup eight times, tying Liverpool for the most in the Premier League, and have won it in each of the previous four seasons. They will now look forward to making it five in a row and become the most successful team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO