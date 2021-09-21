Agent of the Week: Constance Isabelle

The Northeast Kingdom truly is a place I love & a wonderful place to live and pursue my career. Like many who come to enjoy Vermont's beauty, I am still overjoyed with the changes of the seasons and spending time with family and friends in our great outdoors. With a heritage rich in French traditions, I have a true appreciation for the many cultures that enrich our area. I am a 2019 recipient of the Century 21 Masters Ruby award for consistent high production, quality service and dedication. I look forward to the opportunity of sharing my understanding of the area with you to effectively market your property or to achieve the dream of home ownership in a place that I am proud to call home.