CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Germany

Genealogy Gems: The truth comes out

By GAYLE PORTER For the Citizen
Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Yonker was born July 25, 1849, aboard ship when his family was on their way from Germany to America. His nationality was uncertain, but in those days records were not accurately kept, and ultimately it was assumed that John was a U.S. citizen. In 1872, John married Mary Kless,...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
Only In Pennsylvania

Land Of Little Horses, The Most Unique Theme Park In Pennsylvania, Is A True Hidden Gem

A day at a theme park? Yes, please! Pennsylvania’s certainly no stranger to theme parks that offer non-stop thrills and excitement, whether we want to stay cool in the water or get an adrenaline rush on a roller coaster. However, the most unique theme park in Pennsylvania looks a whole lot different than your traditional […] The post Land Of Little Horses, The Most Unique Theme Park In Pennsylvania, Is A True Hidden Gem appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Missouri

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Missouri, The Gentle Barn Gives Farm Animals A New Lease On Life

Animal lovers will probably be the first to tell you that we, humans, have a lot in common with animals — from our individual personalities to the range of emotions we feel. However, animals count on us to speak for them and to protect them. While most people know about the plight of homeless dogs, […] The post One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Missouri, The Gentle Barn Gives Farm Animals A New Lease On Life appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
familytreemagazine.com

How to Create a Genealogy Source Citation

1. Gather source information. Different kinds of sources require different types of information. Refer to the genealogy source citation Bible, Evidence Explained: Citing History Sources from Artifacts to Cyberspace by Elizabeth Shown Mills (Genealogical Publishing Co.), and download our free source documentation guide to help you collect all the information you’ll need.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
malibumag.com

Hidden Gem

It was 9:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, and I was sure I was in the wrong place. My Uber had just stopped on the side of a busy highway in suburban Seattle, a dull stretch of road dotted with beige stucco office buildings and the occasional used car dealership. A dusty philly cheesesteak shop helmed by a yawning teenager presented the only perceptible sign of life within view. “You’re sure this is the right address?” my Uber driver asked. For about the tenth time that morning I checked my phone again. In my experience, places like the one where I was headed— places that contain some of the most beautiful things it’s possible to see in this world— usually have relatively grandiose entrances. That Masterpieces of the Earth didn’t even have a sign was as sure an indication as any that I was in for something I’d never experienced before. Or, it was a sign I was being scammed. As I stood on the side of the highway, the smell of day-old cheese whiz growing stronger by the second, I wasn’t entirely sure which one it was. Then I remembered that I had seen Masterpieces of the Earth featured on CBS Sunday Morning program and began to settle down.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Gems#Baseball#The Grant Hotel#Dutch
St. Cloud Times

The truth of America's past is finally coming to light

"America doesn't care, because it's inconvenient." — Professor Andrew Levy, Butler University. Sept. 5 marked an incredible anniversary. 220 years ago a little-known man of substantial means, Robert Carter III, filed a remarkable deed of gift in the Northumberland County Courthouse in Virginia. In what has been called an “airtight...
POLITICS
Daily Gazette

‘Photo detective’ to speak at virtual genealogy conference

Most people enjoy the opportunity to stump a world-renowned detective, and Maureen Taylor is the kind of sleuth who loves a challenge. Hailed by The Wall Street Journal as the “nation’s foremost historical photo detective,” Taylor will be one of the principal speakers Saturday at the annual Capital District Genealogical Society Conference between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The conference, being held on Zoom this year, is celebrating the group’s 40th anniversary, and organizers have asked the public to submit old photographs they can’t identify. That’s where Taylor comes in, and while she can’t guarantee she’ll have the answer to every question directed her way, if anyone has a shot at solving a few old family mysteries she’s the one.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mendota Reporter

Bureau Co. Genealogy: Navigating cemeteries and cemetery websites

PRINCETON - The Bureau County Genealogical Society will present a program at the Society library located at 629 South Main St., Princeton on Thursday evening, Sept. 23. This meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and feature Julie Hallock, president of the LaSalle County Genealogy Guild, and Rachael Mellen, vice-president of the organization. The public is invited to attend this free program. Masks are required for all people in attendance. This program will be presented with speakers in-person at BCGS and will not be recorded for later viewing.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Country
Germany
Only In Southern California

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Farm Sanctuary, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Rescued Animals In Southern California

When you visit Farm Sanctuary, you will leave behind a piece of your heart. Cows, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, and even turkeys, often having survived abuse, are living out the rest of their days in comfort at Farm Sanctuary in California. Take a tour of the sanctuary, and learn more about the ongoing efforts to […] The post You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Farm Sanctuary, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Rescued Animals In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Review: Idolatry surrenders to humanity in new Lee biography

“Robert E. Lee: A Life” by Allen C. Guelzo (Knopf)Controversy over the equestrian memorial to Robert E. Lee on stately Monument Avenue in Richmond Virginia was once limited to the removal of the blue-green oxidation from his bronze statue. In the wake of the banishment of the Confederate capital’s last major totem to the “Lost Cause,” Allen C. Guelzo’s timely biography expertly scrubs off 150 years of political and cultural patina accumulated since the renowned general’s passing to reveal a tragic humanity.Guelzo establishes Lee’s antebellum character with a series of portraits beginning with his family’s prominence in Virginia...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Escape fall's crowded trails by seeking out hidden gems

In Virginia's Shenandoah National Park, a concrete pillar on a forested track near Hogback Mountain is more than just a sign; it's a moment of reckoning. At this fork in the trail, hikers must choose a route to follow: the heavily treaded Appalachian Trail or the lightly footprinted Tuscarora Trail. To help with the decision, they can consult a park map or guidebook, or summon poet Robert Frost.
LIFESTYLE
Herald-Journal

Mattson turns 100 years old

Joan Mattson turned 100 years old on Sept. 6, 2021. Mattson is a resident of the Franklin County Transition Center, where she moved in 2018. She was born in Scappoose, Oregon, to Irish and German immigrants, the second of nine children. She was a big help to her mother and father. But when she was old enough, she pick-up an moved to Beverly Hills, California, and worked at a bank on Wilshire Boulevard.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Slightly Off Center: Embracing change and forgetfulness

Fall is the drifting upon us like inevitable sunset shadow over the valley. As lovely as it can be, we should be ashamed of ourselves. We celebrate dying spawning fish on the Paradise Porcupine end of the valley and leaves turning a cornucopia of color almost everywhere. Smelly fish and piles of leaves to rake is the price we mostly gladly pay. We are discerning in the dying things that we like to celebrate. Leaves and bright fish are beloved traditions, decaying truck wheel wells and tomatoes, not so much.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

‘Larger-than-life’ Utah conservationist is missing in Yellowstone

A search-and-rescue effort is underway in Yellowstone National Park for 74-year-old conservationist Kim Crumbo, from Ogden. Relatives reported Crumbo and his half-brother Mark O’Neill, 67, overdue from a backcountry trip on Sunday, when they didn’t return from their expected four-night excursion. Crews found O’Neill’s body Monday along the east shore of Shoshone Lake, the second-largest lake in Yellowstone, according to a National Park Service news release. Crumbo remains missing.
UTAH STATE
Georgia Recorder

Pogo has some advice for us

A famous opossum and I have two things in common. No, I don’t hang by my tail from tree branches. But cartoonist Walt Kelly’s “Pogo” and I were both born in 1948. And we both have opinions. Who’s Pogo? If you don’t know, you are either too young or you didn’t read the “funny papers” […] The post Pogo has some advice for us appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy