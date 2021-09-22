Genealogy Gems: The truth comes out

It was 9:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, and I was sure I was in the wrong place. My Uber had just stopped on the side of a busy highway in suburban Seattle, a dull stretch of road dotted with beige stucco office buildings and the occasional used car dealership. A dusty philly cheesesteak shop helmed by a yawning teenager presented the only perceptible sign of life within view. “You’re sure this is the right address?” my Uber driver asked. For about the tenth time that morning I checked my phone again. In my experience, places like the one where I was headed— places that contain some of the most beautiful things it’s possible to see in this world— usually have relatively grandiose entrances. That Masterpieces of the Earth didn’t even have a sign was as sure an indication as any that I was in for something I’d never experienced before. Or, it was a sign I was being scammed. As I stood on the side of the highway, the smell of day-old cheese whiz growing stronger by the second, I wasn’t entirely sure which one it was. Then I remembered that I had seen Masterpieces of the Earth featured on CBS Sunday Morning program and began to settle down.

