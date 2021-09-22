Electronic Smart Packaging Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Pest control-to-cleaning firm Rentokil Initial has upped its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm amid booming demand during the pandemic.The group hiked sales and earnings goals, lifting its organic medium-term revenue growth target to between 4% and 5%, up from 3% to 4% previously.It is now aiming for revenues to grow by up to 6% across its newly enlarged hygiene and wellness category, which will be expanded from January next year to also include services such as dental hygiene and cleanroom operations.It said this was being made “in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing...

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO