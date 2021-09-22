CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates give fans a Homecoming win

By NECIA P. SEAMONS, JASON TURNER
Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Side Pirates held a victorious Homecoming Week, with the football and volleyball teams winning their matches. Families were invited to attend the West Side Homecoming Carnival which ran from 4:30 p.m. til game-time on the Pirates' practice field. The crowd that filled the stands had plenty to cheer...

