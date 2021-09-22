CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How to cultivate IT talent remotely

By Christina Wood
CIO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic proved that working remote works. People were productive — often more productive than they were in the office — and want to keep doing it. But if you were the kind of manager who led by owning a room and promoted people because you could see they were charismatic, dedicated, or natural leaders — qualities you watched them use — you might be feeling lost right now when it comes to knowing whom on your team you should tag for promotion.

www.cio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inman.com

How to become the team that attracts top talent

Employees, team members and agents have lots of choices. How do you become the team they choose? Here are the steps every team must take to attract top talent. Are you receiving our weekly Teams Beat newsletter? For the latest news, insight and trends on teams, subscribe here. Much has...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

How to be an inclusive and empathetic leader in a remote work world

Many things have changed at work in the last year—and as a Head of People, I can say there’s never been a time when I’m more focused on inclusivity and empathy. People have different needs, and I want to be as empathic as possible to each and every employee at my company, Front. Some people are parenting and caring for newborns, while others are alone in their apartments, needing human connection. With this new era of remote work, one thing is for sure: managers need to keep a sharp focus on empathy and inclusivity regardless of whether you are in the office full-time, remote-first, or hybrid.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
eWeek

How to Encourage a New Generation of Leaders in the Remote Workplace

Companies are starting to finalize their long-term work plans, with many choosing to stay remote for the foreseeable future. The flexible, remote work option will be welcomed by many, but there is also concern about how companies will encourage and cultivate the next generation of leaders within their ranks. How do you ensure remote workers are receiving the same opportunities?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sei
Register Citizen

How to Recruit Talent That Has the 'Agency Bug'

The agency world is a different beast when compared to traditional brands hiring in-house or a massive corporation. While startups show some overlap in working hours or job dynamics, the added variety of business clients agencies juggle plus the hard cap on monthly hours introduces unique challenges for the average agency employee.
JOBS
CIO

3 Must-Haves for Managing Multicloud Complexity

Virtually all organizations today are already operating in a multicloud or hybrid cloud environment. However, the supporting systems that ensure success haven’t kept pace.  . Security, IT and DevOps teams are realizing that their previous approaches to monitoring and troubleshooting are not sufficient for the new, more complex cloud landscape....
TECHNOLOGY
thegeorgeanne.com

How to Decide if Remote Work is Right for You

The George-Anne Inkwell sat down with Glenn Gibney, the Director of the Office of Career and Professional Development (OCPD) to talk about what students need to know about working remotely and what they should consider when applying for remote positions. “Remote work as an everyday part of life is different...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Inc.com

How to Set Great Work-Life Boundaries as a Remote Worker

Follow these 5 steps to get the balance you need when working from home. Balance: That elusive concept that we are all told we need to have a happy and successful life, but we aren't quite sure how to get it. There are a myriad of experts out there telling us how to achieve balance, but sometimes there are so many voices shouting at us to meditate, practice yoga, or be in nature that it can be hard to hear what we need to do for ourselves.
RETAIL
uab.edu

Cultivating an office culture that works for everyone

One of the primary goals of a leader at any level is to shape the organizational culture — the system of shared assumptions, values and beliefs that define appropriate and inappropriate behavior in a workplace. UAB’s culture is defined by its vision, mission and shared values, which “provide a framework...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
TechCrunch

How to Cultivate a Community for your Company that Actually Lasts

There’s no doubt about it: the word of the year in startupland is “community.” In this panel, Community Fund’s Lolita Taub, Commsor’s Alex Angel, and Seven Seven Six’s Katelin Holloway will extract buzz from reality and help founders understand the growing importance of chief community officers in startup culture, and ultimately financial success, today.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: How to fight the talent war in freight

This commentary was written by Peter Rentschler, CEO of CarrierDirect. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Someone is recruiting your employees, and your employees may be looking for new jobs. What are you doing...
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

The new disruptors: Gen Z and the future of work

Millennials were the first generation to disrupt traditional ways of working and introduce a more purposeful approach. Realizing that the “move fast, break things” mindset of pre-2008 was no longer sustainable, they began to fix it. But for a generation–now the largest demographic in the workplace–that began entering the workforce...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechRadar

How citizen developers can solve the pro-code talent crisis

Odds are that every business has tedious manual processes that a new or improved app could help solve. The problem: not enough developers in IT to work on them. Here's how a growing number of businesses are addressing the application development gap: by helping non-IT employees become "citizen developers" using low-code platforms to create new business applications in a timely way.
COMPUTERS
propertyindustryeye.com

Remote working is here to stay, says survey

A number of workers are unlikely to return to the office full-time after the coronavirus pandemic, polling by YouGov for the BBC suggests. A total of 70% of 1,684 people polled predicted that workers would “never return to offices at the same rate”. The majority of workers said that they...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ship.edu

Cultivating Calm

Https://events.ship.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=330384. Join the UCC for a 4-week workshop on tips & skills to reduce and manage feelings of stress and anxiety. 1-hour weekly sessions conducted via Zoom for 4 weeks and offered at 2 different time options. Starting Wednesday 9/15 at 3:00 or Thursday 9/16 at 11:00. Contact the UCC...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Baton Rouge Business Report

How to retain talent in the face of rising job stress

According to a recent Gallup analysis, 48% of America’s working population is actively job searching or watching for new opportunities. The U.S. has reached a record-high quit rate and a record-high number of unfilled positions after a year of soaring stress levels. Many employers are hoping that increased wages can...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Companies Can Make Their Remote Working Inclusive for the Deaf and Blind

Technology tools present ways for employers to keep their staff engaged but it's not always a straightforward option. For staff that are deaf or hard of hearing, real-time captioning and subtitles on video calls is still a nascent but advancing technology. As remote working takes a greater hold amid the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy